Daily Lowdown: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's latest fight leaves fans seriously divided

Keeping Up with the Kardashians' latest episode has left fans seriously divided following an explosive row between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, in which Kourtney accused Kim of being a narcissist who was unable to be happy for her on her wedding day, while Kim told her sister that there was a WhatsApp group called 'Not Kourtney' where her family and friends discuss her, adding that even Kourtney’s children have come to Kim with their problems. The conversation ended with Kourtney in tears - with fans disagreeing on who was in the right - what do you think?

© Getty The sibling duo have reignited their feud

Lizzo has asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit in which three of her former dancers have accused her of sexual harassment. The Juice singer has been accused of assault, fat-shaming and racial and religious harassment, all of which she has denied, calling them false. In a new legal document, the singer's legal team have now requested that the case be thrown out. What do you think?

Grab your magnifying glass and deerstalker, as Disney+’s new documentary on the libel case between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy is right around the corner. The case saw Coleen nicknamed 'Wagatha Christie' after planting fake stories to work out who was selling stories about her to The Sun newspaper - and The Real Wagatha Christie Story will see Coleen discuss the now-infamous case for the first time. We can’t wait!

© Disney+ Coleen Rooney will appear in Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story

Huge congratulations are in order to JLS star Aston Merrygold and his wife, Sarah Lou Richards, who have announced that they are expecting baby number three together! The couple, who are already parents to sons Grayson and Macaulay, announced the news in an adorable video where they film telling their youngsters the exciting news. Their friends were quick to commend, with JLS band member JB Gill calling it the best news ever, while Rochelle Humes commented that she was 'crying again' after watching the lovely video.

Ice Spice has spoken about Matty Healy’s controversial comments about her. The 1975 frontman came under fire back in February after remarks about the rap star during an episode of the Adam Friedland podcast. Speaking to Variety about the comments, the 23-year-old said that she was 'so confused' at the time, but that she recently saw him at a party where he apologised 'a bunch of times', adding that the two of them 'were good'.