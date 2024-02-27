Today host makes long-awaited return as co-stars address absence

Today star Craig Melvin made his long-awaited return to the show on Tuesday following a brief absence. The 44-year-old joined his co-stars Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, who welcomed back the journalist after a well-deserved family vacation in the Caribbean last week.

After calling on the show's producers to play relaxing music, Al began to sway from side to side before turning to Craig. "I look over at Craig Melvin, back fresh from his vacation and we're now calling you 'Mr Dark and Lovely'," he said, referring to his co-star's tan.

© NBC Craig Melvin returned to Today on Tuesday

"I wore my sunblock!" said Craig, adding: "I reapplied, I guess you can't tell."

"You're beautiful, the glow!" responded Al, to which Craig said: "It's good to be back."

WATCH: Craig Melvin returns to Today as co-stars address absence

Craig's return comes after fans questioned his whereabouts on a recent social media post. One fan wrote: "Where have you been, @craigmelvinnbc?! You missed your Hump Day cue yesterday!" while another added: "I have been watching the Today show all week. Are you on assignment or vacation?"

Before heading back to work, Craig addressed his absence on social media.

Sharing a photo taken on the beach that showed the anchor reading a copy of Savannah's new book, Mostly What God Does, Craig penned in the caption: "Out of the office and been off the grid for a few and missed the celebration of faith. Reading the deeply personal book my dear friend @savannahguthrie wrote about God's abundant and omnipresent love. Proud. Just so proud.

© @craigmelvinnbc/Instagram Craig shared a beach photo on social media while away in the Caribbean

"Worth a read for sure. Happy it's sparked so many conversations. Back to reading and doing very little."

Savannah isn't the only Today star with writing projects in the works as Craig is releasing his first children's book, titled I'm Proud of You, later this year.

Sharing the exciting news back in November last year, Craig wrote on Instagram: "I'm thrilled to announce my first children's book, I’m Proud Of You, will be released on May 7, 2024.

"It features beautiful illustrations by @sawyercloud01.

"I have many passions in life, but what I'm most passionate about is being a father. I'm Proud Of You is a celebration of the small things in life, and a book for anybody who has experienced the joys and wonders of parenthood and wants their children to know how amazing and inspiring they are."

Craig is a proud dad to two children, Sybil, seven, and Delano, nine, whom he shares with his sports anchor wife, Lindsay Czarniak, who works for Fox Sports.

Craig Melvin is married to sports anchor Lindsay Czarniak

The broadcaster previously shared an insight into his family life during an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year.

Whilst speaking about highlights from the year on Today, the father-of-two revealed how his son might be following in his parents' footsteps.

"I'll tell you about a moment that stood out for me was when my son came with me to work," said Craig. "He got to interview Jimmy Fallon. He helped Lester Holt interview him. How great is that."

The couple are parents to two children, Sybil and Delano

"It was legit the first time where I got the impression he was mildly interested in what I do for a living," he added. "He's interviewed a few other people too now and that's exciting and wonderful to see."