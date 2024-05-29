The Great British Sewing Bee viewers left baffled over same detail

It was Week Two on The Great British Sewing Bee on Tuesday night and while viewers were loving watching the amateur sewers take on a fresh set of sports-themed challenges, many were left baffled by a comment made by one of the contestants.

Pascha, a psychology and innovation student, revealed her famous family member while discussing her design for the Made-to-Measure challenge.

"My god-brother is a javelin thrower and he competes for the country, and we're very much hoping to see him at the Olympics," she told judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant. The sewer went on to explain her Team GB design, which featured seamless leggings with a zipped back letterbox pocket, as well as a red, white and blue print.

Despite the impressive design, viewers couldn't help but question the definition of a "godbrother". Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Having to rewind 5 mins of sewing bee due to googling 'Godbrother'," while another asked: "What's a god-brother? #greatbritishsewingbee."

A third person remarked: "Hugely reassured others are also desperately trying to work out what a god brother is #SewingBee," while another penned: "What in the hell is a god brother?"

A godbrother is the son or godson of one's godparent or the godson of one's parent. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the earliest known use of the noun godbrother is in the Middle English period and dates back to 1250.

Pascha's famous godbrother wasn't the only thing that got viewers talking during Tuesday's episode. Viewers couldn't help but praise the judges Esme and Patrick, and the show's new host Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

One person wrote: "I don't often comment on TV but I love #sewingbee. Joyous. Esme, Paddy and Kiell are perfect," while another wrote a message to Kiell on X: "Love you as the presenter of #sewingbee, just so naturally funny."

Kiell was announced as the programme's new host in October last year. The Ghosts actor is stepping in for regular presenter Sara Pascoe, who is taking a break after welcoming her second child.

The show shared the news in a social media post. "We're bursting at the seams that Kiell Smith-Bynoe has stepped in to host this year's Christmas Special and Series 10," read the post, adding: "(Sending lots of love to Sara and her new baby!) #SewingBee."

Sara, who has hosted the show since 2021, welcomed her second baby, Albie, with her husband Steen Raskopoulos in October. Sharing the happy news on social media, the 43-year-old penned: "I've been in a hormone hole for three weeks so excuse my lateness- allow me to introduce baby Albie.

"As a 42-year-old infertile woman I can't believe my luck to have had two children (ivf). I also can't believe how much washing there is. I'll see you at gigs later in the year when I've stopped crying every three minutes, lots of love. Ps last photo is @steenrasko I think his face sums up the post partum period very well."