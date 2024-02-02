Jonnie Irwin films heartbreaking message for his children – watch emotional video

Jonnie Irwin's death was announced on Friday, with the A Place in the Sun presenter passing away following his terminal lung cancer diagnosis, which he exclusively confirmed with HELLO! in 2022.

Ahead of his last Father's Day with his family last year, he filmed a heartbreaking video in which he set out his hopes for his wife and children following his death.

Jonnie also emotionally shared how he hoped his children could remember him, despite his illness changing his initial style of parenting. Watch the emotional video below…

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin's heartbreaking message for his children

A statement on social media about Jonnie's death read: "In Loving Memory. It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie's passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage.

"Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit. At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

Jonnie leaves behind three children

"As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on. Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten."