Kris Jenner breaks down as she shares medical diagnosis: 'They found something'

In a heart-wrenching moment, Kris Jenner is seen tearfully updating her family on a recent health scare.

In a teaser for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians the 68-year-old momager reveals the distressing news to her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and daughters, Kim, Khloé, and Kendall, during a dinner.

“I wanted to tell you guys something… I had my scan,” Kris begins, her voice breaking as tears start to flow. “And this just makes me really emotional, but they found something.”

The trailer for season 5 captures this emotional revelation, with Kris disclosing, “They found a cyst and a little tumor,” while wiping away tears.

This alarming news adds to the family’s ongoing health concerns, coming on the heels of Khloé’s 2022 skin cancer scare.

Khloé, 39, bravely opened up about her health ordeal on social media, revealing that she had a melanoma spot removed.

© Hulu Kris speaks to her doctor about her medical diagnosis

In a candid Instagram post, she shared a close-up mirror selfie showing a noticeable indentation on her cheek.

“Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face, but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was left with an indention,” she wrote.

© Hulu Khloe and Kendall hear their mom's diagnosis

Despite the visible mark, Khloé expressed gratitude rather than complaint. “I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day,” she continued.

“I am so incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me with my skin cancer journey.”

Khloé's health journey has been a significant storyline in season 3 of The Kardashians. Kris herself was visibly shaken by her daughter’s diagnosis, describing it as "very concerning" at the time.

© Hulu Kris' boyfriend Corey reacts to Kris' diagnosis

In Thursday’s teaser, however, Khloé humorously acknowledges her mom’s frequent health struggles in a confessional. “I absolutely love my mom,” the Good American co-creator said. “But I feel like every other day, every other week, I’m getting a text or a phone call of her just complaining about another ailment that’s on the rise.”

Kris’s medical journey has been documented on the show in recent seasons, including her hip replacement surgery in 2022. But she’s not the only family member facing health challenges. Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian underwent emergency fetal surgery in a May episode. The Poosh creator’s son, Rocky, had a “super rare” lung issue and needed fluid removed in September 2023.

© Kevin Mazur Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"

Kris was present at the baby boy’s birth the following month — despite not being invited — with the “really special” moment documented for fans last week. Kourtney, 45, gushed, “I’m so happy that my mom [came]. She’s very, like, comforting. And I think it was a special time for me, her and Travis that we could all share that experience together.”

As for Khloé and Kim’s latest storylines, the siblings ripped into each other in a brutal fight about mom-shaming on Thursday.