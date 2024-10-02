Fans share concern as Gogglebox star Roisin Kelly's car involved in crash

Gogglebox fans have expressed concern after one of the show's stars, Roisin Kelly, shared a photo of her car destroyed by an "irresponsible" driver. The star, who has appeared on the show with her boyfriend Joe Kyle since 2022, discussed the incident in what appears to be a now-deleted TikTok post.

According to Mail Online, she said: "We weren't in the car, but what was more irresponsible was the driver." Claiming that the driver was "clearly on his phone" while "attempting to break the sound barrier," she added: "The driver sent my beautiful little Adam to the car park in the sky… [He] got out, faked a heart attack, and when he was getting oxygen, got a taxi home."

The Gogglebox star revealed that the driver who caused the accident was on his phone at the time

The photo shows her car completely destroyed after it was ploughed into a tree following the rear-end collision. She included the photo in a gallery round-up on Instagram, captioning it: "This is my idea of a highly inconvenient week."

Commenting on her Instagram, one person wrote: "Cars can be fixed, as long as you're okay, that’s the main thing," while another added: "Hellish, hope you're okay." A third person wrote: "Margaret told us about the car. Hope you’re all okay."

Roisin and Joe thankfully weren't in the car at the time

Roisin has a huge following on TikTok, where she often shares 'outfit of the day' inspiration with her fans. Before the car incident, she posted a video of herself wearing slippers to work, explaining: "I want to wear a pair of slippers to work. I got these the other day and they look like those Tasman Uggs. I look like one of those American girls who get their picture taken in front of mountains. It's because I'm embracing my natural hair, not brushing it, and leaving it frizzy!"

The pair co-star on Gogglebox

She added that she didn’t want to spend hundreds on the shoes only to also have to buy shoe protector and covers, joking: "So these are the slippers I’m going to wear, but I don’t know if they look too much like slippers." She confirmed she would be wearing them to work for an autumnal look— and we love it!

Her fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Girl, we need the details on the slippers!" Another added: "Having this exact same dilemma."