This Morning TV doctor Dr Michael Mosley missing after failing to return from walk in Greece

Concern is growing for This Morning expert Michael Mosley, who has gone missing while hiking on a Greek island during a holiday with his wife, Dr Claire Bailey. A search and rescue operation is underway on the island of Symi after the TV doctor went for a walk by himself on Wednesday, and failed to return. HELLO! has reached out to Dr Mosley's representatives for an update.

What we know so far...

A local Facebook group shared a photo of Michael asking for help and assistance, with the post reading: “Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home. His friends are concerned as it is six hours since they last saw him. His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people.”

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dr Michael Mosley with his wife Clare

The post included several updates, including news that the search and rescue team was coming from Athen with drones and sophisticated equipment. It added: “Thank you for your good wishes. I will let you know when he has been found.”

The post included a photo of the Doctor wearing a blue shirt and shorts with a blue cap. Via the post, locals were quick to share advice, with one writing: “It's hot, he might have fainted on the way - has someone checked the cliffs where they meet the sea?” The author replied: “His wife and friend had a look this evening but it is difficult to see without a boat.” His agent has since confirmed that a search is currently underway for Dr Mosley.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dr Michael was on holiday in Greece when he failed to return from a hike

Who is Dr Michael Mosley?

Michael is a columnist for the Daily Mail, but is also a familiar face on television, having appeared in several documentaries about diet including Trust Me, I’m a Doctor and Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat?. He has also previously appeared to lend his expertise on shows including The One Show and This Morning.

His fans shared their concern, with one writing: “Hope he's OK, he is such a good presenter making complicated things easy to understand for the average person.” Another person added: “I do hope he's found,” while another shared their concern, writing: “Oh my gosh I hope nothing serious has happened here.”