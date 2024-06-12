Love Island's Harriett Blackmore: Her footballer brother and friendship with Strictly star

Love Island is in full swing! The hit ITV show is back with a bang with beloved host Maya Jama resuming her role as the show's presenter.

The 2024 series boasts an eclectic line-up of hopeful romantics striving to find love in the villa. Among the 14 contestants is 24-year-old Harriett Blackmore who is currently partnered with Sean Stone, also 24.

© Instagram Harriett has joined this year's Love Island line-up

But did you know that Harriett is close friends with influencer and YouTuber Saffron Barker who's previously starred on BBC's hit show Strictly Come Dancing? And to top it all off, Harriett's brother is a talented footballer.

© ITV Harriett is a dancer and personal shopper

Keep scrolling to discover more about Harriett's private life away from the screen…

Harriett's friendship with Saffron Barker

Harriett and YouTuber Saffron, 23, have been close friends for a number of years, with Harriett making a handful of appearances in Saffron's online videos.

© Instagram Harriett and Saffron Barker are close pals

Speaking ahead of her Love Island entrance, she said: "Being a bit of an IT girl in Brighton, I’ve done personal shopping for the rapper Arrdee and one of my best friends is Saffron Barker the YouTuber."

The duo regularly post glamorous snapshots of themselves on social media and have previously jetted off on holidays, with the pair travelling to sunny Dubai in 2021.

Saffron appeared on Strictly on the seventeenth series. She was partnered with AJ Pritchard, with the dancing duo finishing in sixth place after losing to CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual in the dance off.

Harriett's footballer brother

While there has been speculation as to whether Harriett's brother, Henry, is a Premier League footballer, it's believed that Henry in fact plays for Peacehaven and Telscombe Football Club.

He has previously played for Whitehawk FC - a club which is currently part of the Southern Combination Premier Division.

What has Harriett said about being on Love Island?

Prior to entering the villa, she said: "I'll bring the entertainment for everyone in the Villa, whether that's making the girls laugh or making the boys turn their heads, I'm sure that I'll bring the drama."

© Instagram The TV star is hoping to find love in the villa

She said she was looking for "loyalty and trust, they come as one" in a future partner.

Harriett added: "Good looks and personality are important too, I need someone with good energy that I can bounce off."