Bridgerton star reveals how he had Nicola Coughlan 'in headlock' in awkward mishap

Bridgerton season three part two is finally upon us, and sees Colin and Penelope’s storyline finally (hopefully!) get its happily ever after. The premiere for the final four episodes took place in London on Wednesday evening, with one of the show’s stars told HELLO! all about how a famous scene from the show went horribly wrong…

In part one, one of the most discussed scenes is when a hot air balloon becomes unmoored and nearly kills Penelope, who is saved when Colin steps up to save the day. However, her suitor Lord Debling dives in to protect her, and the actor who plays the gallant bachelor, Sam Phillips, opens up about how filming the moment went very wrong.

WATCH: Bridgerton series 3’s dramatic hot air balloon scene

Sam told HELLO!: “It was fun because we got to do a big rehearsal where we plotted it all out - and then on the day I thought I could just repeat what I did in the rehearsal, but it just did not go to plan. It didn't go very well at all. I kept tearing my trousers, or getting Nicola [Coughlan] in a headlock position - so it didn't run as smoothly as I would have liked but we got there in the end.”

He also touched upon what to expect from season two, explaining: “I am sworn to secrecy, but all I can say is that there's going to be a lot of sauciness, more big surprises and more romance - it's all there.”

Nicola, who plays Penelope, has become a huge star since season three part one landed on Netflix back in May, and Sam spoke fondly about his co-star. He explained: “It was a joy because she made me feel so welcome. Obviously most of my scenes were with Nic.

“So the fact that she came up to me on day one just to say, ‘Hi, we're going to be in a lot together’ - and from there we just had a load of rehearsals and dance rehearsals to get to know each other and so I only have happy memories of the whole thing.”

Speaking about the steamier scenes, he added: “Brushing your teeth is always good, and also just being nice to the person you're about to film a scene with. Obviously knowing you're about to film a sex scene can be very awkward, so just having a five-minute chat before doing a sex scene has always helped me mentally prepare.”