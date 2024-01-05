Hollywood BFFs Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to reunite at 2024 Golden Globes as full presenter list is revealed

The 2024 Golden Globes look set to be just as star-studded as we hoped, and it looks like Hollywood BFFs Matt Damon and Ben Affleck will reunite on stage. The final presenters list has been revealed, and the two multi-hyphenates have been named, although it's unclear which category they will present. Ben and Matt both starred in the Globes-nominated Air; Ben has three Golden Globes while Matt has two.

9-1-1 star Angela Bassett will also be on the stage throughout the event, as will previously announced Suits stars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht. Hailee Steinfeld, of Spiderman: Across the Universe fame, will also be presenting, while Kate Beckinsale is sure to wow us all as she graces the stage.

© Steve Granitz Ben Affleck & Matt Damon at 1998's 55th Golden Globes

Other A-listers set to present include The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Hunter Schafer, Barbie actress and pop star Dua Lipa, Yellowstone's Kevin Costner and Oprah Winfrey herself.

Full list of 2024 Golden Globe presenters Presenters for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards include: Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Daniel Kaluuya, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Jonathan Bailey, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Naomi Watts, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Patrick J. Adams, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Shameik Moore, Simu Liu, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Will Ferrell.

These presenters will not only get to appear on stage in front of millions of TV viewers but they will also be among the 83 recipients of this year's $500,000 gift bag, curated by the Robb Report.

There are more than 35 products and experiences available to winners and presenters at the annual awards show, including an exotic yacht charter worth $50,000, six bottles of Liber Pater the World's Most Expensive Wine at $193,500 per bottle, $1,500 Opie Way custom-made sneakers, a session with a celebrity tattoo artist, $500 bottles of tequila and so much more.

Paul Croughton, Editor-in-Chief of Robb Report, which brands itself as the leading voice in global luxury told HELLO! that curating the 2024 bag was never about looking at a price tag, but "to explore, identify and curate the Best of the Best in all aspects of luxury".

The gift bag itself is a beautiful $600 brown suede bag by Métier – a luxury leather goods house dedicated to creating timeless pieces of the highest quality, handcrafted in Italy – and inside is a beautiful hardback book: "We want to give recipients the opportunity to dive into the book to browse all the amazing opportunities and products presented and select from the best of the best."

As for who may take home the statues this year, it's not exactly surprising that Barbie and Oppenheimer are the leaders of the pack this year after their box office success and the cultural impact they had on the public.

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, will be hoping to win big in the major categories to help its Oscars chances, while its box office rival, Oppenheimer, comes in a close second on the nominations count; the two movies will go up against each other for Best Screenplay, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures.