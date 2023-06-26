Lara Spencer sparks reaction among fans with confession about her time on Good Morning America

The longtime GMA correspondent has been part of the ABC family since 1999

For fans of Good Morning America, Lara Spencer is a solid fixture of the long-running morning news program, having been part of the ABC family for over 20 years, and she has another veteran broadcast journalist to thank for that.

It has been 24 years since the news anchor first joined the ABC show back in 1999, and now she is looking back at the person that kicked off the incredible career journey that that would become, none other than Diane Sawyer.

The television presenter first started her career in journalism shortly after graduating college from Pennsylvania State in 1991, after which her first job out of college and in the world of journalism was with the NBC page program.

Over the weekend, Lara took to Instagram and looked back at her career's early beginnings, highlighting the incredible contrast of how far she has come.

The media personality shared an impressive photo where she is posing with fellow television stars and her co-anchors Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and of course Diane, and she wrote: "I am at @goodmorningamerica [because] of this legend."

She recalled: "I got a voicemail on my work phone at WABC Eyewitness News asking if I would be interested in being a correspondent for GMA; it was Diane," adding: "Oh that voice," next to a red heart emoji.

Lara concluded: "It was a long time ago but I remember it like it was yesterday," adding the hashtags "grateful" and "family."

Fans loved seeing some of their favorite broadcast journalists gather together for such a sweet (and cool!) photo, and promptly took to Lara's comments section under the post to gush about it.

© Getty Lara entered the world of journalism almost 30 years ago

"This is a great story. I have always loved Diane and the rest of you," one fan wrote, as others added: "Love Diane – so great to see her with the GMA gang this week!" and: "Greatest crew ever," as well as: "Wonderful group," plus another fan also said: "My all time favorites!"

© Getty GMA star members George, Robin, Lara, and Ginger Zee

Prior to her time on ABC and Good Morning America, Lara worked for both NBC and CBS.

By 1996, she was already working for New York City's WABC-TV as their 3am news anchor when on July 17, she covered the tragic TWA Flight 800 crash, which saw a Boeing 747-100 explode and crash into the Atlantic Ocean 12 minutes after their departure from JFK Airport.

© Getty GMA has been on the air since 1975

All 230 people on board died in the crash, and it is the third-deadliest aviation accident in U.S. history.

© Getty Lara was co-anchor of GMA until 2018

Lara's coverage of the deathly is considered her big break, and three years later she joined GMA as a national correspondent.

In 2018, she scaled back her front-facing duties on the morning show to focus on her production company, DuffKat Media, named after her two kids with ex-husband David Haffenreffer, Duff and Katharine.