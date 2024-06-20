BBC star announces break from TV due to health issues – details

BBC Sports presenter Emma Jones has announced she's taking a break from work due to her long-term health issues.

The 33-year-old, who joined the BBC in 2021, opened up about her health struggles in a social media post, revealing that she's spent "more time in hospital" than at home.

"My health hasn't been in a great place for quite some time now and I've spent more time in hospital than my own home," Emma penned on X. "I'm taking time away from work/life to focus on getting back to full strength. I'll be back soon."

The comments section was quickly inundated with supportive messages, with one person writing: "Sorry to hear you've been having a hard time of it, wishing you a speedy recovery, take care," while another added: "Hope you're ok Emma and back to full fitness soon."

© @eljonesuk/X Emma Jones is a BBC Sports presenter

Football broadcaster Jeff Stelling also shared his well wishes, writing: "Sorry to hear that. Hope things improve soon."

Emma, who hails from Northwich in Cheshire, began her career with Leeds TV in 2017 before eventually joining the BBC, where she regularly features on MOTDx. She also hosts the Netball Nation Podcast.

© @eljonesuk/X Emma is taking a break from work due to health issues

The broadcaster often shares glimpses into her glamorous personal life on her Instagram page, which boasts over 400K followers.

However in July last year, Emma revealed that she felt harassed by a man who repeatedly approached and asked to photograph her while out walking her puppy, Teddy.

© @eljonesuk/X Emma with her puppy Teddy

Opening up about the "uncomfortable" situation on X, Emma wrote: "I've taken my puppy on the same walk near my house the last few days and the same man has repeatedly stopped me to tell me he wants to take photos of me (along with other stuff that I won't mention here).

"This makes women/girls feel uncomfortable and I would urge anyone who sees what looks like an uncomfortable interaction to not just ignore it and walk past," continued the journalist. "I would urge anyone who sees what looks like an uncomfortable interaction to not just ignore it and walk past.

"You don't always have to intervene, but even just having the presence of someone else nearby can be reassuring," she added.