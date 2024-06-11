Viewers ‘crying themselves to sleep’ over new BBC drama Lost Boys and Fairies - and it's based on a true story

BBC shows know how to pull at the heartstrings sometimes! Their new drama, Lost Boys and Fairies, has left viewers devastated - so why is it so heartbreaking, and is it worth the watch?

The story follows Gabriel and Andy, a gay couple who decide that they would like to adopt a child - but the decision brings emotional past issues back to the surface as they deal with all of the loopholes that couples have to go through to be approved by an adoption agency.

WATCH: Have you watched Lost Boys and Fairies yet?

The official synopsis reads: “The series tells the tender, glittering story of singer and artiste-extraordinaire Gabriel, his partner Andy and their journey to adoption. Cardiff-born actor Sion Daniel Young (The Left Behind, Deceit) and star of stage and screen Fra Fee (Cabaret, Hawkeye) appear in lead roles as Gabriel and Andy, respectively.”

© Simon Ridgway Lost Boys & Fairies

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: “Well Lost Boys and Fairies has broken me. The early night I’d planned went right out the window as soon as I hit play on episode one. Pretty much cried the whole time. What an incredibly moving, brilliantly acted, utterly superb piece of drama.”

Another person added: "Cried my eyes out throughout. Spent all day in turmoil after watching episode 2 last night, knowing Ep 3 was the last and dreading what was going to happen. What a gut punch of a drama. Visceral, funny, heart-wrenching. Congratulations to all involved.”

© Simon Ridgway Jake in Lost Boys and Fairies

A third fan added: “Wow. #LostBoysAndFairies was really something. It gives an incredible and very real interpretation of grief. The lead guys were great but I wanted to give a special mention to these three. Now excuse me while I cry myself to sleep.”

Kathy Burke also shared her thoughts, writing: “Finished #LostBoysandFairies Loved it! Fantastic performances that as the kids say, got me right in the feels. Beautiful, important work.”

© Simon Ridgway Have you been watching Lost Boys & Fairies?

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies gave the show a glowing review on Instagram, writing: “This is WONDERFUL. The story of Gabriel and Andy, who want to adopt… but the process unearths stories from the past, and an unexpected future.

“It’s brilliant, heartbreaking, hilarious, wise, raw, sharp, ruthless, epic, intimate. With songs too! Really, the best thing I’ve seen in years. Beautiful storytelling, written by @dafjameswrites, an absolute genius. Wonderful direction from #jameskent... The finest drama; just life, and death, and all the complications in between, with such a profound understanding of gay men, written with hope and joy and compassion. This is already winning awards. Come and see! All power to @bbccymruwales and @bbcwriters for making this #lostboysandfairies."

© Simon Ridgway Russell T Davies was full of praise for the new drama

The show is based on a true story, written by Daf James, who adopted three children with his husband. Speaking to The Guardian about putting his experience to paper, he explained: “My husband and I learned very early on that you have to talk about everything; all the dark feelings. You have to give space to each other. I think that's true of grief and I think that's true of parenting.”