Great British Sewing Bee viewers 'frustrated' as they issue same complaint about show

The latest series of The Great British Sewing Bee continued on Tuesday night and saw the remaining contestants face three challenges celebrating fashion and textiles from India. While many viewers loved watching the sewers show off their skills in the tricky tasks, others were left a little frustrated and called for a change to the programme.

In the episode, which saw host Kiell Smith-Bynoe and judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young joined by special guest judge Priya Khanchandani, the sewers took on three challenging assignments.

WATCH: Patrick Grant and Esme Young have great banter on the show

In the Pattern Challenge, they were tasked with creating a jacket inspired by the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, before going on to make an outfit from two fabrics originating in India, calico and Madras cotton, in the Transformation Challenge.

© BBC This week's episode celebrated fashion and textiles from India

In the final task, the contestants were asked to create evening wear inspired by elements of the sari.

Taking to social media, viewers complained about the short length of time the sewers were given to complete their difficult tasks, with one person even suggesting that the challenges were "too hard".

© BBC Viewers said the contestants didn't have enough time to complete the tasks

"I don't like the drama this week! Too many people are upset. The challenges are too hard," they penned, while another added: "Once again....not enough time for a complicated challenge."

A third viewer remarked: "I'm so over the contestants not having enough time, it's frustrating. I'd love to see properly finished garments," while another urged the show's producers to allow the contestants more time: "If basically every single contestant is struggling to finish their garment ever single week, for the last few series now, then the producers need to give the contestants more time!!! I'd prefer to see people create better art rather than false competitive time limits."

© BBC Ailsa won Garment of the Week for her sari

Not all viewers were left disappointed by the episode, however. Many fans praised Garment of the Week winner Ailsa for her stunning sari. One person wrote: "Well done Ailsa - that was bang on," while another added: "Well done Ailsa."

For those unfamilar with the show's format, it sees a group of amateur sewers compete in a series of challenges to impress judges Patrick and Esme in the hopes of being crowned "Britain's most sensational seamster".

The Great British Sewing Bee series ten continues on Tuesday 25 June at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.