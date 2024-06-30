Robin Roberts' wife shares new update during star's ongoing absence from GMA

Robin Roberts is one of the main anchors on Good Morning America but for the past two weeks, the beloved TV star has been off work.

The star spent her first week in Portugal as part of a travel feature for GMA, but during her second week away from the studio, she's kept a far lower profile.

It appears that she has remained in Europe for a well-deserved holiday with her wife Amber Laign, who recently shared an update from their travels on her own social media page, Plant Juice Oils, which focuses on holistic health for women.

Recommended video You may also like Robin Roberts announces breaking news live on GMA

The nutritionist shared footage of herself on a boat, looking happy and relaxed as she leant towards the water's edge.

She added a caption to the clip, which read: "Sometimes, the only thing we can do is to release and trust." She then wrote in the caption: "Easier said than done, I know, but often, the answer to the most complex of questions is in the simplest universal truths. Wishing everyone a beautiful week!"

© Raymond Hall Robin Roberts has been missing from GMA for two weeks

More recently, Amber shared a relaxing video of herself lying on a boat, dressed in a floaty bright pink summer dress and jelly shoes.

She wrote: "Embrace the Simplicity. Ladies, in the hustle and bustle of life, it's crucial to carve out time for yourself. Breathe in the soothing scents of our essential oils and let them transport you to a place of calm and clarity.

"Whether it’s a quiet moment with a book, a warm bath, or a peaceful walk, time on the water, our all-natural oils are here to enhance those precious moments. Enjoy the simple things that bring you joy and remember, self-care is not a luxury — it's a necessity."

It is thought that Robin will be back on Good Morning America on Monday. She wasn't the only star that was absent last week either.

Michael Strahan has also been missing from the ABC morning news show all week, while during her first week off work, George Stephanopoulos was not at the famous news desk either.

Robin Roberts on the beach in Portugal earlier in June

On Wednesday, all three of GMA's main anchors were missing, as George took the day off to attend his father's funeral.

Robin has been working on GMA since 2005 and in 2022, she and George became the longer-running TV duo, having marked 13 years working together on GMA. Michael, meanwhile, joined the show in 2016.

Robin Roberts looked stunning as she worked from the beach in Portugal for GMA

Praising working with her co-stars during an interview with AP, Robin said: "We would never, ever do anything to make each other look good at the expense of the other. That's such a comfort. To have that, it makes you take chances, and I think the audience picks up on that — the way that we are so different in many ways but so common in others."

© Raymond Hall Robin Roberts and wife Amber Laign on GMA

Robin has formed close friendships with her GMA co-stars over the years, who have been there for her through the good and the bad times. They were there to support the star during her various health battles and more recently, her wife Amber's battle with breast cancer. They also all attended her wedding to Amber in September 2023, with the pair even having a joint bachelorette party live on GMA ahead of their special day.