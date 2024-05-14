Grey's Anatomy – why some of the show's biggest stars left

It wouldn't be Grey's Anatomy without Meredith Grey, and while Ellen Pompeo has taken a step back from the show, she remains an executive producer and narrator.

After more than 400 episodes and 19 seasons as the titular intern turned Chief of Surgery, Ellen announced that she was leaving Grey's in November 2022.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in February 2023, she explained the reasons behind her departure. "I feel super happy, but listen, the show has been incredible to me and I've loved a lot of the experience. It's just I gotta mix it up a little bit," she began.

"I'm fifty-three, my brain is like scrambled eggs. I gotta do something new or I'm literally gonna turn into like, you can't do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day. I mean, 19 years, that's more than people keep their kids in their house, like people keep their kids in their house until they're 18 and then they send them off to college. So this is like me going away to college."

Explaining that she had a new miniseries in the works with Hulu, Ellen added that she also wanted to spend more time with her three children.

Speaking to Deadline in March 2024, Grey's showrunner Meg Marinis revealed that Ellen has maintained an "open door policy" with the show, meaning the actress can still make appearances as and when she likes, so it's not goodbye forever!