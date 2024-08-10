Graziano di Prima details personal struggles as he breaks silence on 'shocking' Zara McDermott claims

Graziano di Prima has broken his silence on claims that he "kicked" dance partner Zara McDermott, an allegation that led to his sacking from Strictly Come Dancing.

In an extended interview with the MailOnline, the Italian dancer detailed the struggles he's faced in his personal life since the allegations emerged. The star also refuted claims that he kicked his dance partner or forced her to dance in the final of the show against medical advice.

WATCH: See sweet moment between Graziano di Prima and Zara McDermott

Graziano was at home in his native Sicily when he was fired from Strictly, and he revealed that he was glad to be around family at the time due to "ugly thoughts" that had occupied his mind when the allegations emerged.

"When I had the meeting with the BBC, I didn't know what to say," he said. "For me, this has come out of nowhere. I literally couldn't find any words. I was broken. Luckily we were with my mum because I don't know what would have happened if I'd been alone — maybe I wouldn't be talking to you now."

© Getty Graziano spoke of his mental state following the accusations

He emotionally added: "I didn't stop shaking for a month. In those first days I had ugly thoughts [around suicide]."

Graziano's sacking was announced last month and a spokesperson for the dancer later confirmed that the Italian dancer had "kicked" Zara during rehearsals.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Zara spoke out about her time in the training room

Graziano has now denied that he kicked Zara, claiming: "The only thing I can think of is the time I kicked the floor in frustration. We'd practised hour after hour to perfect a routine with lifts. It wasn't easy but that's the pressure of the show."

He added: "I wasn't meaning to kick her. I'd never, never do that. My foot brushed her after I kicked the floor. Afterwards I hugged her and said I was sorry. There was no problem. We carried on. I'm not sure if this is it or if it's from when we, as professional dancers, move our partner's leg with our foot. That is what is so difficult for me — not knowing. "

© Getty Graziano addressed the reported kick

The star said that he could be "strict and passionate" in his teachings, saying it's down to wanting his partners on the show to progress as far as possible in the show.

The allegations caught Graziano off guard, as the dancer believed that he was still friends with the former Love Island personality following her time on the show.

© Instagram Graziano believed he was still friends with Zara ahead of his sacking

He told the publication that he and his wife, Giada Lini, regularly spoke with Zara, who they said was helping them find a flat in London. Graziano said that he and Zara had spoken on 9 July, ahead of his firing, where the duo joked about the weather.

Since the story broke, Zara has stopped messaging Graziano. The star has also unfollowed the dancer on social media and deleted a post where she praised the Italian pro for her journey on the show.

© Instagram Graziano said his statement was seen as an admission of guilt

In a statement released by the dancer when his sacking was confirmed, Graziano seemingly apologised to Zara, however, he said this was interpreted as an admission of guilt instead of an apology for being too "strict".

"I didn't deliberately hurt anyone. I am not a monster. I am not an abusive man."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The pair danced together on Strictly

Since the story broke, there had been reports that Graziano put pressure on Zara to dance in the final celebrity group performance at the final, despite the fact she was nursing an injury. Graziano told the publication that Zara had insisted that she wanted to dance on that occasion.

HELLO! has reached out to Zara McDermott's representatives for comment.

© Instagram/@zara_mcdermott Zara released a statement about her time on the show

In a statement shared following the allegations, Zara said: "Strictly is one of the most magical shows on TV and one that I dreamt of being on since I was a little girl. When I was invited to be a contestant on the show it really was a childhood dream come true. I fully understood the level of commitment and hard work that Strictly was going to be and I dedicated everything to it. I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took.

"And so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

© Guy Levy The couple were eliminated in the show's Halloween special

"My experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

"I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash. I was scared about my future. I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

"The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud. This is something I've seen through working with countless women on my documentaries. I would like to thank the BBC & BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me – it really truly means a lot. Love, always Zara."

