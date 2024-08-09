Jessica Ennis-Hill's neon outfit is the dress of the Olympics, we're calling it

The Olympics 2024 may be drawing to a close, but the fashion moments will stay with us. We've seen some of the most famous women in sport totally floor us with their expert presenting skills and of course, their incredible fashion sense. We are going to really miss these women and their fabulous outfits.

WATCH: FLASHBACK Jess Ennis training ahead of the 2012 London Olympics

One lady who has been nailing it every day has to be the stunning Jessica Ennis-Hill. The former Olympic champion has enlisted the help of stylist Tess Wright who has a great client list; from Alex Jones to Mary Berry.

On Thursday evening, fans went wild for the 38-year-old's orange dress which came from royally-loved brand ME+EM. The stunning track star rocked the brand's 'Cotton Poplin Cut-Out Maxi Dress' which is currently in the brand's summer sale for £137 down from £275. There's still a variety of sizes left, so if you are in the running for a bold summer dress in a bright colour that's going to really pop, you need to check this frock out.

Summer dressing couldn't be easier with a number like this. The poplin material is very hard to crease, so ideal for throwing in your case without a care in the world. Teaming it with edges and a basket bag will give you an elevated finish and a lovely, relaxed vibe.

ME+EM's Cotton Poplin Cut-Out Maxi Dress worn by Jessica Ennis-Hill

It's easy to see why this look is so popular with viewers; the shape would suit all body shapes and who doesn't love a jewel colour when the sun shines?

It appears that colour is a running theme for TV stars over the Olympic period.

The fabulous Rebecca Adlington worked a variety of incredible dresses throughout her presenting stint, and one which everyone couldn't get enough of was her dazzling, psychedelic dress from high street store Boden. Her statement dress, which featured not only a bold print but tones of yellow, blue and pink, caused the brand to sell out after Becky wore it.

© Instagram Rebecca wore a yellow, blue and pink patterened dress from Boden at the Olympics 2024

Stylist Martine Alexander was behind Becky's show-stopping wardrobe and told HELLO! that we all should embrace a more vivid colour palette when it comes to our wardrobes. She said: "If you’re comfortable making a statement with your clothes, then an abstract print with colours that are high in contrast may be for you. Remember, style is so personal, there’s no right or wrong. It’s about finding what works for you and expanding on that!"