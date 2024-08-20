Meet Vera star Brenda Blethyn's eight siblings

Like her on-screen counterpart Vera, Brenda Blethyn wears a lot of hats. To the world, she's an award-winning actress, to Michael Mayhew, his beloved wife, and to her eight siblings – Bernard, Pam, Terry, Jeannie, Brian, Ted, Martin and Bill – their little sister.

Brenda may have become a household name following her on-screen debut in 1980, but her brothers and sisters have chosen to live their lives away from the spotlight. Here's what we know about her family…

Born in Ramsgate, Kent, Brenda noted that while her family struggled financially, her childhood was a happy one. "It was difficult. There were tough times. But we got tons of affection. You might be reprimanded severely for something, but there was laughter, cuddles, pride and support in equal measure," the 78-year-old explained to The Guardian.

Brenda grew up with her siblings in Ramsgate

By the time of her birth in 1946, Brenda's three older siblings had already moved out of the family home in Ramsgate, but she appears to be close with all of them.

For Brenda, acting was always on the cards, but she remains the only member of her family to have entered the industry. During an interview, the Pride and Prejudice alum revealed some of her siblings' professions, listing professor of civil engineering, sales executive, music teacher, chef, navigator and quantity surveyor among their respective job titles.

"It helps in showbusiness to have come from a big family, because actors have to work with new companies all the time. I do seem to have the gift of getting on with people," Brenda noted in 2013. She also explained that her six brothers have always been extremely "protective" of her.

Brenda has spoken about her siblings in the occasional interview, and in 2022 she remarked that she and her brother, Bill, can be quite competitive. While filming season 11 of Vera, the star explained how she normally spends her free time.

"I miss the leisure of completing The Times crossword puzzle. My brother Bill and I both love cryptic puzzles and we race each other," she said. "I haven't managed that, as he occasionally reminds me if I happen to beat him!"

Brenda and Bill seem to share a particularly close bond, with the Oscar nominee recalling how he supported her through an early heartbreak. Speaking with April McMahon at The University of Kent's In Conversation event, Brenda explained: "I was so upset, my brother Bill, he was at University College London at the time, he came straight down. Off I went back to London, he's come to my rescue several times and he brought me a gown and took me to a ball with the Queen Mother."