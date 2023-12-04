Ginger Zee's emotional career news with GMA and ABC News – fans send support

Ginger Zee has been a staple of the ABC News circuit since 2011, when she first joined Good Morning America Weekend, and is now one of its most recognizable faces.

Over the weekend, the 42-year-old was inundated with support and congratulatory messages when she revealed she was celebrating a milestone with the network.

On December 2, 2013, Ginger was officially promoted to the network's Chief Meteorologist, taking over from Sam Champion after he left the network to take a job with The Weather Channel. Watch the moment it happened below…

WATCH: Ginger Zee is named ABC and GMA's chief meteorologist a decade ago

Ginger took to her Instagram to mark the huge decade milestone with the clip of Sam unofficially passing off the baton (or rain boots) to her to mark the occasion).

Several other colleagues from the show were featured in the clip, sharing more insight into Ginger and how much of a valuable addition she was to the team, and clearly she was moved.

In the caption alongside the clip, she wrote: "Tomorrow marks 10 years since I officially became chief meteorologist at ABC News (I honestly didn't realize it was this date – until my friend @producerrob sent me this video as a celebration gift) – 12 years in total here at @abcnews, it's a ride that's beyond my wildest dreams."

© Instagram Ginger is celebrating 10 years being chief meteorologist with ABC News

She continued: "The gratitude is oozing out of me today and every day as we keep growing this ultimate weather and now climate team. Can't wait to see what we do next," and proceeded to thank all her colleagues as well as husband Ben Aaron.

MORE: GMA hosts and their adorable kids: George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Ginger Zee, more

The GMA official Instagram page also shared the moment and adorably wrote: "Happy 10 year anniversary to @ginger_zee becoming our chief meteorologist! What a wonderful ray of sunshine in our lives."

© Getty Images The meteorologist started with ABC and GMA in 2011

She replied back: "So many outstanding moments after that! from standing in the only Cat 5 to starting the climate unit with my team. Can't wait to see what the next decade brings."

MORE: GMA's Ginger Zee 'couldn't be happier' as she delivers news on Thanksgiving nobody was expecting

Her friends and co-stars congratulated her for the incredible milestone, responding with comments like: "Is it even possible to be this proud of someone that you have never met? Evidently it is!! Congratulations Ginger!! You are quickly becoming a national treasure," and: "So proud of you and honored to have been a part of your journey!!! Thank you for being a trailblazer!!"

© Getty Images Ginger took over from Sam Champion when he briefly left the show for The Weather Channel

Her ABC News co-worker Gio Benitez penned: "So proud of you and honored to have been a part of your journey!!! Thank you for being a trailblazer!!" with Peloton instructor and fellow past Dancing with the Stars contestant Cody Rigsby simply wrote: "She's an icon."

MORE: GMA's Ginger Zee gives insight into current relationship with former co-star Amy Robach following reunion

In October 2021, Ginger announced that she was not only the chief meteorologist on the show but had also been promoted to the Managing Climate Editor for a brand new team.

© Instagram Since joining the show, Ginger has welcomed two sons with husband Ben Aaron

"So excited to announce – I have a new title (Chief Meteorologist & managing editor of the climate unit) & my team is growing," she excitedly announced at the time.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.