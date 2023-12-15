Ginger Zee 'focusing on the positives' as absence from GMA set raises questions

Ginger Zee adores her job on GMA but she recently hinted at frustrations when a fan questioned her recent absence from the set in New York.

When the popular meteorologist shared a post from her latest assignment witnessing the spectacular Northern Lights in Canada, she was quizzed by a curious social media follower.

Although she confessed she "couldn't wait" to share details of her trip with viewers, Ginger also expressed some disappointment at not being back in the studio with her co-hosts as Sam Champion has temporarily replaced her.

One fan commented on her Instagram post by writing: "Looks like you’re having a blast! Need you back soon! Not sure why they have Sam [Champion] at the desk on GMA but never you. Definitely don't appreciate you as much as they should."

Rather than disagree, Ginger quipped: "@mblazer08 thanks so much! I'm back next week but yeah they probably won't change where I am on set. I will just keep doing my best with what I am allowed to do and focusing on the positives."

Ginger didn't elaborate on her post, but when fans said they were missing her on set, she replied: "Back next week," and added red heart emojis.

Ginger is often on assignment, meaning she has to take time away from her family, including her husband, Ben Aaron, and their two young sons, Adrian and Miles.

© Instagram Ginger is currently on assignment away from her family

She previously confessed that it is "always so hard to leave" her loved ones and has faced backlash from people who have criticized her for being a working mom.

In 2021, she was trolled by a fan who commented on one of her Instagram posts. They wrote: "Your kids will resent you when they grow up. For leaving them during their most vulnerable time in life. We were lied to. Really can't have it all."

© Instagram Ginger's job takes her away from the GMA studios

It sparked a thoughtful and defiant response from Ginger who retaliated by writing: "That person has it wrong but I can't say that there aren't sacrifices. Both mom, dad, grandparents, whomever makes up the village.

"There are sacrifices as a parent no matter what you do and all forms of parenting should be respected, including parents that can’t work because childcare is too expensive, don't work because they choose not to. I admire it all."

© Sam Champion on Twitter Sam Champion is currently standing in for Ginger on set

She continued: "You can be a parent that stays home, you can be a parent that works outside of the house, you just have to be the best parent you can be. Or don't be a parent if you don’t want (the whole society being obsessed with having children is not for everyone).

"I wake up with gratitude every day that I have had a chance at being a parent. Not everyone gets this opportunity and I’ll keep doing my best."

