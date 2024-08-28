Real-life inspiration behind beloved show It's a Sin dies: 'What a loss'

Russell T. Davies has paid tribute to the Drag Queen who served as a major inspiration to the hit Channel 4 show, It's a Sin. Phil Lewis, who was known as Pinky, was the founder of the Pink Palace - the London home that has the same name on the show.

Taking to Instagram, Russell shared a post of himself enjoying a night out with Pinky, writing: "The wonderful Pinky (top left) has died, what a loss. The lovely Phil Lewis. When I joined my Youth Theatre @wgytc in the 70s, Pinky and his gang were camp, hilarious, wise and brilliant. Camp became a way for us to express who we really are. Welsh camp too, the best!

WATCH: It's a Sin was a huge hit

"Pinky moved to London with @jill.nalder and @jaealexander1 where they founded the Pink Palace, and Pinky went on to become a much-loved drag queen in Brighton. I didn’t see him for decades - though I heard the stories! - but we all met up recently, and my God, we laughed.

"Like I’d seen him yesterday. What a beautiful man. Sympathies and love to his partner Colin, his friends & family and his beloved Jill and Jae. I hope a mysterious woman in a big hat turns up at his funeral, he’d be delighted. Night, Pinky darling xxx."

Russell T. Davies paid tribute to Pinky

Friends and fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "Can’t get my head around it either. So young and so sudden. Brought back memories of ATJ too. One Singular Sensation," while another person wrote: "An ex BA flyer. I never had the pleasure of meeting him but can’t tell you how much he was talked about with such fondness and affection, at BA!" to which Russell replied: "Oh I bet! He was a one-off!"

Another person wrote: "Lovely Phil, so sad and shocking. He made the WGYT experience extra special with his naughtiness...so much laughter. Much love to you, Russell and all those who were especially close to Phil." Russell replied: "Oh hello darling. Thinking of Andrew James too, what amazing people they were! We were so lucky."

© Channel 4 The 'Pink Palace' is where the characters live in It's a Sin

Speaking about the West Glamorgan youth theatre in an interview with the Guardian, Russell previously said: "It was the campest place in the world. Nearly all the older boys went on to become drag queens." Speaking about how many of his peers died during the AIDs crisis, he continued: "They walked into a slaughterhouse. It was extraordinary – so sad, fucking hell. All those boys would be with us now. What great men they would be."

It's a Sin, which was released back in 2021, follows a group of friends whose lives become deeply affected by the AIDs crisis in the 1980s - and is based on Russell and his friends' own experiences.