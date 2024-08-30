Richard Simmons' cause of death revealed after investigation

Fans of the fitness icon Richard Simmons were shocked when it was confirmed that the TV personality had died one day after his 76th birthday, with the Los Angeles Police Department confirming that his cause of death was under investigation back in July.

His death has been classified as an accident by the Los Angeles’ Medical Examiner, who confirmed that he died from "sequelae of blunt traumatic injuries" caused by a "ground level fall". It always states that "arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease" was a contributing condition to his death.

© Getty Images American fitness coach Richard Simmons poses for a portrait in 1992 in Los Angeles, California.

The report reads: "Per reports, he experienced an episode of dizziness and collapsed on the floor on the evening of July 11, 2024. He was found the next morning on July 12 and spent the day in bed. On the morning of July 13, he was found unresponsive on the bedroom floor. His death was pronounced at the scene."

Tom Estey, the Simmons family spokesperson, told People: "This morning, Richard Simmons' brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner's office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor."

© Getty Images American fitness coach Richard Simmons works out in circa 1980 in Los Angeles, California.



He also has a fracture in his left femur, bilateral renal cortical cysts and a gallstone. The toxicology report also confirmed that drugs including an antihistamine, antidepressant and zolpidem, which is used to treat insomnia, were found in his system but did not "appear" to have contributed to the cause of death.

Just two days before his death, Richard sat down for an interview with People magazine, where he said he was "grateful" to be alive. He said: "I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."

He added: "I never thought of myself as a celebrity. People don't know this, but I'm really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert. But when that curtain goes up, that's a different story. I'm there to make people happy."

Richard was a fitness instructor known for his aerobics videos and gym who was hugely popular thanks to his exuberant and enthusiastic personality.

Speaking to People about the loss, his brother Lenny said: "I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives.

© Getty Images Richard Simmons attends An Evening with Richard Simmons at the Mount Airy Casino Resort on January 8, 2010 in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania.



"He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help. So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life."