NTA audience's four-word response as Holly Willoughby makes return to spotlight

Holly Willoughby made a surprise appearance at the National Television Awards on Wednesday evening where the former This Morning star presented the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

As the mother-of-three stepped out onto the stage in a sparkling dress, the crowd showed their support for the star following her difficult year. Alongside chanting her name, the crowd also called out "We love you Holly."

WATCH: This Morning pays tribute to Holly Willoughby following departure

Holly ended up reuniting with some of her former co-stars at the Awards, hugging Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, who temporarily took over the reins following her departure from This Morning.

The star also saw Ant & Dec once again as the duo were dragged to the stage by I'm a Celebrity champion Sam Thompson after the show won the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

© Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock Holly reunited with Alison and Dermot

Holly resigned from ITV's This Morning last year following the exposure of a kidnap plot from former security guard Gavin Plumb. Gavin, who was convicted in July, plotted to kidnap, rape and murder the star.

Holly has since been keeping a lower profile since the exposure of the plot, although she returned to present Dancing on Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern and she is fronting a new show for Netflix later in the year.

© Jeff Spicer Holly presented the award to Ant & Dec

Announcing her departure, Holly said at the time: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."

She continued: "Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly has mostly been out of the spotlight since a kidnap plot against her was brought to light

"Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much. Holly."