Holly Willoughby reveals why she pulled an all-nighter at those NTA Awards Holly Willoughby spoke about the NTAs in a new documentary celebrating 25 years of the show

Holly Willoughby has opened up about why she and her This Morning co-presenter, Philip Schofield, pulled an all-nighter at the memorable National Television Awards back in 2016. The pair made TV gold after presenting the breakfast show in the outfits they had worn the night before (while still perhaps a little tipsy), and were in hysterics about their wild night out the evening before.

Speaking about their decision to stay up all night while celebrating the NTAs 25th anniversary in a new documentary which will air on Tuesday, Holly explained: "I said one day you’ll be at home watching the NTA’s and you‘ll say ‘Oh we won one of those once.’ It’s a huge moment in your life,’ Phil added: "We were right here on the ragged edge, about as far as you can go without falling off!"

The This Morning stars partied all night

Dermot O'Leary also spoke about the co-presenters' hilarious antics, saying: "It’s great when you see people make the most of their evening, and they make the most of their evening." Plenty of famous faces, including Graham Norton, David Walliams and Paul O'Grady spoke about what the awards meant to them in the upcoming documentary, with Holly adding: "It’s the awards to win when you work on telly that’s for sure."

Ant and Dec also opened up about their hugely impressive 39 NTA awards, saying: "That first NTA felt like it changed our lives that night, we were playing with the big boys... and we’ve never been big boys, smaller than average boys." Ant also spoke about how much it meant to win after taking a year out of television to focus on his recovery from alcohol addiction, saying: "With everything that has happened in my personal life, I just wasn’t sure people would still vote."

The National Television Awards Celebrates 25 years will air on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV