Zoe Ball's fans are in love with her beautiful garden - and you will be too

Zoe Ball has been a staple on TV and radio stations for many years now but now the former Strictly: It Takes Two presenter is set to front her brand new show on Channel 4, Garden of the Year.

The new programme, which kicks off on Monday evening, sees the BBC Radio Two broadcaster and a number of expert judges travel up and down the country exploring a range of amazing gardens. Sounds great, right?

But it seems Zoe is quite the contender for gardening titles when it comes to her own gorgeous outdoor space. The TV star moved into a brand new home in September 2020 located in East Sussex, just a short distance away from her previous home in Ditchling.

While Zoe hasn’t shared much of her home on social media, the home, according to the Sun, boasts a swimming pool, tennis court and acres of land to enjoy.

How gorgeous is Zoe Ball's garden?

Posting on Instagram, Zoe did share a series of gorgeous photos showing the plants in her garden. Captioning the photo, which was shared in 2014, she wrote: "My new great loves #echinacea #greatermuskmallow #echinops #sunflowers #butterflies - all thriving #gardenjoy #simplepleasures."

Another post saw Zoe share some more snaps of her outdoor space and fans were loving the images. One person wrote: "Even in its first year, the plants are romping away! This garden is clearly so happy!" A second said: "Wow... absolutely gorgeous...lovely in every way," while a third simply wrote: "Beautiful."

Are you excited to watch Garden of the Year?

Prior to moving into her current property, Zoe was living in Ditchlinh in East Sussex. Before that, she was living in her "party pad" on the Brighton beachfront, which was two doors away from her former husband, DJ Fatboy Slim. At the time of moving to Ditchling, she said on her Radio 2 show: "Thank you to my new neighbours. I have been inundated with cards and flowers from people, which is so lovely."

The mum-of-two also told her radio listeners that her new home is situated next to the village church. "The bells are amazing," she said. "I know I have just taken up cycling, but I was thinking it would be quite good fun to be a bell-ringer."

