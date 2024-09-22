Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball announces breakfast show return after mysterious absence

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball has announced that she will be returning to her early morning programme on Monday morning following a six-week absence.

She made the announcement on Sunday in a post shared to X (formerly Twitter). Sharing her news, she wrote: "Back on breakfast @bbcradio2 tomorrow morning at 6:30."

Zoe continued: "Thanks to @scott_mills and @DJSpoony for putting in the mega shifts."

The star's fans and friends were quick to share their excitement, with one writing: "Fantastic! Welcome back! Looking forward to it, you've been missed!" while a second noted: "Yay that's great news I've missed hearing you on a morning," and a third chimed in: "Brilliant news. Look forward to listening tomorrow morning."

© Getty Images Zoe has been absent from her show since 8 August

The broadcaster, 53, has not been on the The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show since she briefly returned to hosting on 8 August, following a summer break.

In her absence, fellow broadcasters Gaby Roslin and Scott Mills have stepped in to cover.

Zoe's son Woody, 23, whom she shares with DJ Fatboy Slim, has opened up about his mum's absence, revealing that the mother-son duo have been spending more time together recently.

© Getty Images The presenter shares a close bond with her son Woody

The Celebrity Gogglebox star told MailOnline: "My mum and I like to keep our private lives to ourselves but I will say I have stepped up and spent a lot more time with her recently as she has always been there when I've had tough times."

He finished by adding: "I'm glad to see her smiling."

This isn't the first time Zoe has taken a brief hiatus from her show. Back in March, the presenter announced that she would be taking some time off work after her mother, Julie, was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

© Getty Images Zoe's mum Julie passed away in April

At the time, she told her followers on Instagram: "Heartbreakingly our beautiful Mama Julia has been diagnosed with cancer. As many of you know from experience, these are extremely tough times. Mum is being incredibly brave.

"My brother Jamie & I are completely in awe of the brilliant doctors, nurses & support teams looking after Mum. Thank you."

She added: "Sending out love to people reading this who are battling cancer, or awaiting diagnosis & also to the folk looking after their dear ones who are poorly."

While she briefly returned to her radio gig, Zoe announced in April that her mother had passed away. The following month Zoe was back on the air and hosted shows in June and July. She last appeared on her radio programme on 8 August before Scott took over again.