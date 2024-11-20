Bake Off viewers have same reaction as contestant breaks down in tears and threatens to quit

Bake Off star Georgie broke down in tears during Tuesday night's episode after becoming overwhelmed while facing a difficult challenge during patisserie week.

The four remaining bakers were tasked with creating an opera cake during the semi-finals and halfway through, Georgie became teary after realising that she'd made a mistake.

"I've done it wrong," she said. "I'm going, I've had enough," the baker continued as she welled up. "I just don't want to do it. I'm done."

It wasn't long before host Alison Hammond rushed over to provide some words of encouragement. "Listen to me, I have been where you are, you can do it," said Alison. "You've got this, one million per cent. Please, I'm begging you. Get that negativity and throw it away right now.

"Come back to the positive because you'll kick yourself if you lose this now," the presenter continued, adding: "You've got this!"

© Channel 4 Georgie broke down in tears

Fans were quick to praise Alison's response to Georgie's wobble, with one person writing: "Alison is just brilliant with the bakers. An amazing part of the GBBO team," while another added: "Alison has been the perfect addition to the team... she gels perfectly with Noel and the contestants. The pep talk has been the highlight of tonight's episode so far."

A third viewer remarked: "Poor Georgie, we've all had panics but good old Alison helped her so much to calm down."

© Channel 4 Alison Hammond comforted the baker

Alison has been a firm favourite among fans since joining the series last year. The This Morning star joined Noel Fielding as co-host following Matt Lucas's departure in 2022.

So, what happened in Tuesday's episode?

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Alison joined the show last year

Thankfully, Alison's pep talk worked and Georgie managed to make it through to the next stage of the competition. Sadly, it was Gill's time to leave the tent, with judge Paul Hollywood reasoning that the other three contestants were just "that little bit better".

Following her exit, Gill reflected on her experience on social media. "What a glorious experience that was," she wrote. "I enjoyed every moment with a bunch of fabulous bakers. I learnt such a lot from them. Never did I expect to make eleven new friends in my 50s. I was so far out of my comfort zone. [The] Technical [challenges] definitely brought back my exam panic – apparently you never grow out of that!"

She went on to say that all of her bakes have been "dedicated to special people and fond memories," before thanking her husband Steve for his support. "Without his support I would not have been successful, both in the Tent and life itself," she penned.

Jill concluded: "To my sister V, thank you for encouraging (bullying) me to apply when I never would. Also huge thanks to all the production team who couldn’t do enough to help and support. Life in the Tent is as lovely as it appears. I have no idea where this experience will take me next, but I am looking forward to finding out. Bye for now my giddy kippers. Take care, Gill."