Bake Off star Noel Fielding's show axed as star pulls out halfway through filming - report

Noel Fielding's Apple TV+ show The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin has been cancelled mid-way through filming, with the cast and crew reportedly told that it was down to "the illness of a key cast member". Deadline have reported that Noel pulled out of filming.

It has also been reported that the show was canned after the Great British Bake Off star "didn't come to work" following the Christmas break. According to The Sun, the crew are said to be bewildered and infuriated by the news.

Noel Fielding as Dick Turpin

Noel, 51, plays the title role of Dick Turpin in the show. He received widespread praise for the role, with critics calling him "spectacular" with "dry comedic" which was "endearing and charismatic". In Apple TV+'s announcement, the synopsis reads: "Season two promises another round of fantastical adventures for Dick Turpin with a host of great British comedy talent to star."

The story follows Dick Turpin on "wildly absurd escapades" after he is made the leader of a band of outlaws. The synopsis reads: "In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair.

© Channel 4 Matt Lucas, Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood

"Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavors, including a brush with celebrity." HELLO! has reached out to Noel's representatives and Apple TV+ for more information.

Noel is set to have a busy year with filming commitments, including the Great British Bake Off, which films in the spring, and Sky Max's Never Mind the Buzzcocks.