Eva Longoria owns the runway in show-stopping sequin dress

There's no question about it – Eva Longoria has been living her best life at Paris Fashion Week, and in a show-stopping moment, she's even graced the runway.

Joining the A-list lineup at L'Oreal's Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show, the Desperate Housewives star channelled her iconic character, model Gabrielle Solis, on Sunday night, as she strut down the catwalk.

Garbed in a pink sequin mini dress that was covered in lighter-than-air feathers, Eva completed her angelic look with gold stilettos and minimal jewellery.

Rocking her signature bouncy blow dry, which had been created by three different hairstylists, the actress opted for a natural and dewy makeup look, that consisted of a brown smokey eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, rosy blusher and a hint of high-shine nude lip gloss – stunning.

Eva walked the runway in a pink sequin dress adorned with statement feathers

Taking to Instagram to share photos from the L'Oreal show, Eva wrote: "Another year, another Le Défilé! What a special show @lorealparis."

Unsurprisingly, the brunette beauty received endless compliments from her 8.9million followers.

"You're looking flawless @evalongoria," wrote one. "Channeling Gabrielle Solis," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Breathtaking Beauty."

She joined fellow L'Oreal ambassadors Gemma Chan, Andie MacDowell and more on stage

In a poignant moment, Eva was also joined on stage by her fellow L'Oreal ambassadors, including Gemma Chan, Andie MacDowell, Cindy Bruna, Leila Bekhti and Camille Razat.

Over the past week, Eva has been busy attending numerous fashion shows, and on Friday she was on hand to support her best friend and designer, Victoria Beckham.

Stepping out in a sultry silk dress complete with lace cut-outs for the occasion, the TV star polished off her outfit with a cropped blazer, strappy sandals and a leather clutch bag.

Eva teamed her shimmering dress with gold stilettos

Praising Victoria for her latest collection on social media, Eva wrote:

"So proud of my girl @victoriabeckham for her incredible show at Paris Fashion Week!!! It was gorgeous and beautiful and inspiring just like you!"

