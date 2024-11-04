Until I Kill You viewers give verdict on true-crime drama starring Anna Maxwell Martin

ITV's new true crime drama, Until I Kill You, made its debut on Sunday night – and viewers have given their verdict on the series.

Based on Delia's 2017 memoir Living with a Serial Killer, the four-parter tells the true story of nurse Delia Balmer, who survived a near-fatal relationship with murderer John Sweeney in the 1990s.

WATCH: Anna Maxwell Martin and Shaun Evans star in Until I Kill You

It's safe to say viewers were gripped by the compelling episodes, with many binge-watching the entire series on ITVX in one sitting.

Taking to social media, one viewer penned: "Absolutely brilliant. I had to go straight to @ITVX to finish it. Great casting too," while another added: "#UntilIKillYou Until I Kill You….just binged the 4 parts…wow! Absolutely captivating, Anna Maxwell Martin gave such a convincing performance. Brilliant and heartbreaking."

© ITV Anna Maxwell Martin and Shaun Evans as Delia Balmer and John Sweeney

Others commented on the terrifying story, which is based on true events. One person wrote: "Seeing what Delia is going through after the terrifying trauma is heartbreaking, just think women go through this for real!" while another remarked: "What an anxious watch! Great acting. Scary knowing it is based on true events. Some people are just evil."

Many viewers were full of praise for lead actors Anna Maxwell Martin and Shaun Evans, who portray Delia and John. One viewer penned: "Brilliant. Terrifying. Both Anna Maxwell Martin and Shaun Evans are terrific actors," while another added: "Shaun Evans is a terrific actor. Anna Maxwell Martin is brilliant in this too."

© ITV The series is based on Delia's 2017 memoir, Living with a Serial Killer

A third called for Anna to receive a BAFTA for her performance, writing: "If Anna Maxwell Martin doesn't get a bafta for #untilikillyou I will riot."

For those yet to tune into the drama, it follows the relationship between Delia and John, from when they first met in a pub in Camden in 1991 to when John attacked Delia with an axe outside her house. The series follows the nurse's traumatic journey through the police and criminal justice system as she attempts to get John put away for his crimes.

© ITV Fans praised the gripping series

"As the relationship develops, Sweeney's artistic, anti-establishment persona gives way to a darker side, culminating in a series of violent attacks on Delia, during which he tells her he killed his former girlfriend and disposed of her body in an Amsterdam canal," the synopsis teases.

"Sweeney is arrested but, due to a catastrophic failure to realise how dangerous he is, granted bail. He very quickly pursues Delia and subjects her to a horrific, near-fatal attack. She survives, but Sweeney evades capture and disappears," it continues.

© ITV Viewers were impressed by the cast's performances

"Shattered by the trauma and injuries inflicted by Sweeney, Delia bravely seeks to rebuild her life. But Sweeney returns seven years later and is arrested for the murder of another girlfriend in North London. Delia's fragile recovery is shattered all over again as she has to face Sweeney in open court, her testimony vital to the prosecution case against him."

Until I Kill You is available to stream on ITVX. The series continues on Monday 4 November on ITV at 9pm.