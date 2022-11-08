The Empress: Netflix reveals whether there will be a season 2 The first series of the show told the true story of the Austrian royal family, set in the 19th century

The first season of The Empress told a tale of romance set in the 19th century that is based on a true story from the Austrian royal family.

Now, Netflix has revealed whether the show will be renewed for another season of drama in the Viennese court.

In a Twitter post shared by the streaming platform, they wrote: “The Empress has been renewed for Season 2!” The news was well-received by fans who left more than 1,600 ‘likes’ on the announcement.

One social media user wrote: “Thanks for this incredible news! More of period dramas on Netflix please. Enjoyed The Empress a lot.” Another commented, “can’t wait” and a third shared “thank you, thank you”.

The first season of The Empress featured six episodes and dropped at the end of September - meaning it is likely fans will have to wait until next year for the follow-up series. It starred Devrim Lingnau as Empress Elisabeth of Austria and Philip Froissant as Emperor Franz Joseph.

It told the real-life story of the Empress Elisabeth of Austria, who was born in 1837. The series revolves around the unlikely love between her and the Emperor, and the impact their marriage had on the court. At the end of the season, she finally discovers she is expecting their first child.

The Empress has been renewed for a second season

Commenting on the renewal of the historical drama, its creator Katharina Eyssen said: “I am incredibly grateful that we were able to touch so many different people in Germany and all over the world with our series. The story of Elisabeth’s life is a story of the power of love, but also of the courage to be different, and of hope for a better future, and that is what we need at this time. That’s why we are very happy to be able to continue telling this exciting story.”

