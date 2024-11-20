Up, up and away! Robin Roberts delivered an update for fans on Tuesday when she revealed she's leaving her pastures in New York for a new venture.

In an Instagram post, the GMA host said she was taking an assignment abroad and it sounds exciting.

Alongside a photo of herself at the airport, with her glam squad, Robin wrote: "On the road again with Glam Fam! This time we’re heading across the pond and will be sitting down w/ “royalty”..hmm. Stay tuned to @goodmorningamerica for the deets.#terrifictuesday #cmon."

She didn't reveal further details even as her social media followers begged Robin to tell them more.

Her exciting gig comes at a poignant time as she was recently awarded the Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement at their annual Bowtie Ball.

At the event, she spoke about her life-changing decision to go public with her breast cancer battle in 2007.

At the time, Robin wrote a deeply personal essay about undergoing chemotherapy, which was shared with ABC News.

"Oh my gosh," she said, trying to hold back the tears. "It wasn't an easy decision. It was my mama who said 'Make your mess your message.'"

An emotional Robin added: "And to know that I was very fortunate that I was gonna be receiving quality healthcare, that I was not gonna lose my job…and a lot of people can't say that when they go through a health journey."

"And so to be their voice…in fact, I was at the Riverwalk today. And a woman named Angela came up to me and hugged me and she said that she had gone through cancer right after I did. She said, 'If Robin can do it, I can do it.'"

In her essay, she also thanked her legions of loyal GMA viewers for their thoughts and prayers which she said helped "sustain" her.

Robin beat the disease but was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) five years later.

Not that she let that stop her either.

She underwent several sessions of chemotherapy and had a bone marrow transplant from her sister, Sally-Ann, in 2012.

Robin has been vocal about wanting people to see she is "thriving" and not just surviving.

"I don't want to be a survivor," she said on The Dr. Oz Show. "I don't want to survive going through something like this, I want to thrive."