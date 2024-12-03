Marian Keyes' bestselling novel to be adapted into BBC show

Are you a fan of Marian Keyes? If so, pop this one into your calendar! It has been confirmed that the author's bestselling novels are being adapted into a six-part series with the BBC, and we couldn't be more excited for the "chaotic, dysfunctional but deeply loveable Walsh family".

The show is set to be directed by Moone Boy director Ian FitzGibbon, and the screenplay will be penned by Can't Cope Won't Cope star Stefanie Preissner alongside Death in Paradise writer Kefi Chadwick. Stefanie said: "It was such an honour to be asked to adapt Marian’s amazing books. Rachel’s Holiday was the first book I ever bought with my own money, and she has lived in my heart since that day. The team at Cuba is a joy and the whole process has been gorgeous. I cannot wait for everyone to see the magic we are making."

Marian is one of the most successful novelists of all time, And the series will revolve around characters from five of her books including Rachel’s Holiday and Anybody Out There.

Speaking about the news, Marian said: "This is SO exciting!!!! I'm beside myself! I love the scripts; they've really kept the spirit of the books. It's been almost impossible to keep this a secret and it's a great feeling that the news is now out in the world."

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, added: "The Walsh Sisters novels have given so much pleasure to so many readers over the years, and we are truly delighted that such a wonderful team will be bringing these witty, warm, and oh-so-relatable characters to life."

So who are these characters? For those yet to read the novels, the show will follow the lives of Anna, Rachel, Maggie, Claire and Helen "as they navigate the peaks and troughs of their late 20s and 30s".

The synopsis continues: "This is a sisterhood full of in-jokes, hand-me-down resentments and more than a few old wounds. But their DNA, history and shared love of power ballads keep the Walsh sisters together in the face of heartbreak, grief, addiction and parenthood."

The show begins filming in early 2025 - so watch this space!