Call the Midwife Christmas special release date and plot: from Trixie's 'fleeting' return to Nancy's new romance

When we return to Poplar, it's December 1969 and the Nonnatus midwives are "all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to".

Meanwhile, the funfair has come to town, bringing some excitement to the frosty landscape – but there are other visitors to the borough, including influenza and the Hong Kong flu.

The synopsis continues: "As Poplar also prepares for a carol concert, the neighbourhood is gripped by the news of an escaped prisoner and fears grow that he may be in the local area after a spate of break-ins.

"The Turner children are caught up in the fever surrounding the Blue Peter Christmas appeal to collect dinky cars and scrap metal. Trixie makes a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and is delighted to see her brother Geoffrey, and Miss Higgins has her grandson Harry stay for Christmas. Violet hosts a mince pie competition but the Buckle'’ preparations for Reggie's homecoming are thrown into turmoil."