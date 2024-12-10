Call the Midwife Christmas special release date and plot: from Trixie's 'fleeting' return to Nancy's new romance

It's almost time for our annual festive visit to Nonnatus House for the Call the Midwife Christmas special, which has become a beloved staple of the nation's Christmas Day viewing schedule over the past decade.
The upcoming Yuletide instalment is a little different than usual as fans are being treated to two 60-minute episodes – and we have a feeling we'll need double the amount of tissues! Keep reading for all we know about the Christma special, from plot details to what the cast has said…
Christmas special plot details
When we return to Poplar, it's December 1969 and the Nonnatus midwives are "all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to".
Meanwhile, the funfair has come to town, bringing some excitement to the frosty landscape – but there are other visitors to the borough, including influenza and the Hong Kong flu.
The synopsis continues: "As Poplar also prepares for a carol concert, the neighbourhood is gripped by the news of an escaped prisoner and fears grow that he may be in the local area after a spate of break-ins.
"The Turner children are caught up in the fever surrounding the Blue Peter Christmas appeal to collect dinky cars and scrap metal. Trixie makes a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and is delighted to see her brother Geoffrey, and Miss Higgins has her grandson Harry stay for Christmas. Violet hosts a mince pie competition but the Buckle'’ preparations for Reggie's homecoming are thrown into turmoil."
Nancy's new romance
First-look images at the upcoming special also tease a new romance for Nancy (Megan Cusack), who is pictured looking cosy in the back of a taxi with a man named Roger (Conor O'Donnell).
The synopsis for part two of the special confirms this. It reads: "Shelagh helps a family battle against appalling poverty, Rosalind comes face to face with an escaped convict, whilst romance is on the cards for Nancy."
Christmas special cast
All the usual suspects will be back for the festive special, including Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Stephen McGann as Dr Turner, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, Helen George as Trixie Aylward, Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle and Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle.
Fans can also expect to see Linda Bassett reprise her role as Nurse Crane, alongside Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan, Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins, Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica, Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson, Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson and season 13 newcomers Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland and Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford.
Rounding out the cast are Alice Brown as Angela Turner, Francesca Fullilove as Colette Corrigan, April Rae Hoang as May Tang and Edward Shaw as Teddy Turner.
What has the cast said about the Christmas special?
Speaking to HELLO! and other press about filming the special, Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Turner, said having the funfair in town was like "a second childhood".
"We arrived and there was an entire funfair on set, you know from your childhood," he said. "A helter-skelter, a big wheel. Honestly, it brought out the child in me. Before I knew it, we were up a helter-skelter with the kids, it was the most fantastic thing."
Meanwhile, Cliff Parisi, who plays Fred Buckle, told RadioTimes.com that "things get out of control" for the Buckles as Reggie continues to explore his independence.
"He's now becoming a young man, and they're trying to respect that and trying to make him more responsible," said the actor. "On this particular occasion, things get out of control. I think it does remind them how vulnerable he can be.
"Things are all right when they go right, but if they go wrong, he doesn't have another option. He doesn't know what to do," he added.
Christmas special release date
Part one will air on Christmas Day at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Part 2 will be broadcast on Boxing Day at 7:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.