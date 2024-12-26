Gavin and Stacey fans are all saying the same thing about Christmas Day finale

Only one TV show can take us from uncontrollable laughter to gripping into our wet snotty sleeves, mouths agape. That beloved show is the iconic Gavin and Stacey, which aired its final episode on Christmas Day, 17 years after it first graced our screens.

© Tom Jackson The show first appeared on screens 17 years ago

Overflowing with boozy camaraderie, passionate romance, and jaw-dropping twists, the finale served up a feast of pure Welsh perfection for its devoted fans.

The show returned to BBC one with a 90-minute festive special as viewers were reunited with their favourite characters for the first time since its 2019 Christmas instalment.

Five long years have passed since the show ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, with Nessa, portrayed by Ruth Jones, proposing to Smithy, the fan-favourite character played by James Corden.

© Tom Jackson Ruth Jones and Joanna Page in the final episode

In Wednesday night's episode, viewers were 'shocked' to see Smithy gearing up for his wedding to Sonia, played by Laura Aikman.

Fans took to X to share their frustration over the shock twist. One user wrote: "If Nessa doesn't turn up and end up marrying Smithy instead we riot #GavinAndStacey."

Equally frustrated, another user commented: "Na I'm turning it off already #GavinAndStacey."

Viewers praised Mick, played by Larry Lamb, as he objected to the nuptials. One fan wrote: "The whole group slowly standing up and then Smithy asking for Mick’s approval has gave me goosebumps #GavinAndStacey #gavinandstaceythefinale."

© BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson Gavin and Stacey: The Finale

However, fan prayers were granted by the writers who reunited the loveable couple as Smithy declared his love to Nessa in the final moments.

Smithy said: "We're messy and not perfect.

"But I love you Nessa and I always have. Well, not always, but most of the time... I love you, will you marry me?"

Viewers expressed their excitement over the happy ending. One user wrote: "For an hour and half the whole of Britain went on that journey. Shock, drama, tears and a happy ending."

© Tom Jackson Ruth Jones plays Nessa in the show

Another added: "Just about the most satisfying ending ever. Congratulations to everyone involved in the #GavinAndStacey finale. Laughed. Cried. Shouted at the telly. Thank you! Neil the baby singing Blackbird was everything."

The ending was praised on X as "one of the best TV finales of all time" as "hearts" were left "full".

James Corden took to Instagram on Christmas night to reveal he had watched the finale alongside co-star Ruth Jones. The pair posed for a sweet selfie together in front of a Christmas tree.

James captioned the post: "We had to be together to watch tonight. We really hope you enjoy the finale of Gavin and Stacey. It has been the greatest privilege making this show over the past 17 years. We'll see you on BBC One at 9pm. The years go by so fast, let's hope the next beats the last. Happy Christmas."

Devoted fans flocked to the comment section as they shared an abundance of heart emojis and well wishes. One viewer wrote: "The perfect ending. The closure we all needed. The Christmas pick me up we needed. Thanks for putting a smile (and a few tears on mine and everyone's faces)."

Another fan added: "Imagine being responsible for making Christmas 24 so magical for most of the UK. Thank you both."

Who knows how the nation will manage without seeing these beloved characters again? I think we're all secretly hoping for another reunion down the line – how about a 20th anniversary special?