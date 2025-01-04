A sneak peek at the Golden Globes 2025 menu produced by Michelin star chef

Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore and Selena Gomez will all be sitting down to enjoy a Michelin-star meal at the 2025 Golden Globes, as this year's menu has once again been curated by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, the man behind the world famous Nobu restaurants.

But what will be on the table? HELLO! enjoyed a sneak peek at the Globes' annual preview event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, giving us a first look at the culinary and design elements of the first awards show of the season.

The tables, which seat 12, have been created in collaboration with celebrity florist A.L Basa with the idea to offer an elevated dining experience that feels both intimate but also still captures the spirit of what has been called Hollywood's biggest party of the year.

© Michael Buckner, Courtesy of Golden Globes Food is displayed ahead of the Golden Globes 2025

Remaining immersive whilst also functional, a turntable center offers guests the ability to pick and choose from various premium bottles of champagne (Moët Impérial Brut), wine (Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial) and water (Saratoga Spring Water), and access to the additional edamame and shishito peppers for snacking.

On the plates, guests will enjoy a selection of chef Nobu’s signature dishes, including Yellowtail Jalapeno, Sashimi Salad with Matsuhisa Dressing, Tai Matsuhisa Nigiri Brushed with Nikiri Soy, Caviar Taco, Salmon Nigiri Brushed with Nikiri Soy, Tuna Nigiri Brushed with Nikiri Soy, and Miso Black Cod.

© Michael Buckner, Courtesy of Golden Globes Nobu Matsuhisa at the Golden Globe Awards preview

For the 2025 awards, the team "leaned more into minimalism.," with the goal of setting "a really beautiful canvas for Chef Nobu's specialty menu; that really is the artistic focal point at the table," Jitter Garcia, Vice President of Events at Dick Clark Productions told HELLO!

The colorway is a blend of white, gold, black, and natural wood tones, adding warmth and making it an inviting table on what can be an anxious evening for many guests, with gold metallic chairs featuring intricate design work for a luxurious touch, and white rectangular plates, black side dishes and wooden sushi platters offering a clean aesthetic.

© Michael Buckner, Courtesy of Golden Globes The table centerpiece is displayed at the Golden Globe Awards

The turntable will also feature a stunning floral arrangement by Alice Lam of A.L Basa, making her debut with the Globes.

She told HELLO! that the opportunity "came to me as a surprise" but she fully embraced the challenge after having been an avid Globes fan for years, with Alice and the team at Dick Clark Productions picking a timeless bouquet featuring Calla lilies, sweet pea and grass.

© Michael Buckner, Courtesy of Golden Globes Moet is available for all guests

"The goal of this arrangement was to design something that had movement, and an energy on its own even while the table doesn't spin, and I think that the flowers have movement and so everyone at the table can be viewed 360," said Alice.

"We also wanted something that felt seamless with the table – everything on the table is edible, you have the drinks, you have the food but that goes away and the flowers stay – so in every little angle on TV or in pictures you'll see a little bit of floral, a little bit of grass or something that is a natural element to it all."