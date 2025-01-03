Exclusive: 2025 Golden Globes bosses reveals 'major concern' - how Nicole Kidman and Demi Moore can help

Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore, Selena Gomez may not win the Golden Globe this year – but they won't necessarily be going home empty-handed as the stunning floral arrangements on the tables are also theirs for the taking.

"I really want guests to take the bouquets at the end," florist Alice Lam of A.L Basa, who is working with the Globes organization for the first time ever, tells HELLO! at a Golden Globes preview event.

"My biggest concern is not being wasteful with flowers and with an event of this scale I was very conscious of that."

© Michael Buckner, Courtesy of Golden Globes The table setting is seen ahead of the Golden Globes 2025

The arrangement this year is in contrast to years past, with a focus on a timeless yet luxurious bouquet that offers movement but doesn't distract from the guests being able to talk to everyone on the table.

"The goal of this arrangement was to design something that had movement, and an energy on its own even while the turntable doesn't spin, so everyone at the table can be viewed 360," says Alice.

"We also wanted something that felt seamless with the table – everything on the table is edible, you have the drinks, you have the food but that goes away and the flowers stay – so in every little angle on TV or in pictures you'll see a little bit of floral, a little bit of grass or something that is a natural element to it all."

© Michael Buckner, Courtesy of Golden Globes Alice is using a mix of calla lillies and sweetpea

The food has been curated by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, the man behind the world famous Nobu restaurants, and guests will enjoy a selection of his signature dishes, including Yellowtail Jalapeno, Sashimi Salad with Matsuhisa Dressing, Caviar Taco, and Miso Black Cod.

To keep the focus of TV viewers on the stars, Alice went minimalist – a style feature she was known for already.

"I can do very maximal and minimal, but everything is still toned down to a minimal sensibility so for the Globes I proposed three different designs with different color schemes, and we ultimately landed with neutrals and whites, to not take away from everything that is going on on the table," she shares.

© Michael Buckner, Courtesy of Golden Globes Nobu Matsuhisa at the Golden Globe Awards Nominations' Media Preview

"I went with a very minimal ingredient as well: two focal flowers and some accents of grass. That way I can play with shape and texture and that's something that I really love to do with my work anyway."

Calla lilies are the main focal flower, with a saturated tone and strong shape, and they will contrast with the sweet pea, an atypical flower that offers textural interest thanks to the almost translucent petals.

© Michael Buckner, Courtesy of Golden Globes The table centerpiece includes Moet champagne

Sustainability has long been part of Alice's operation, and an important opportunity for awards ceremonies to align with many of those they are celebrating, and an intentional choice was made to keep the flowers seasonal, particularly the sweet pea, says Alice.

The bouquets being taken home also encourages continued sustainability as the flowers get a longer shelf life, and for Alice that's the biggest hope, even if it's not Nicole scooping up a bouquet as she walks out the door.

"I've been told that in previous years a lot of the people who work the event will take them home, and that makes me so happy because my biggest concern was just tossing all of it out. I really hope they all get taken home."