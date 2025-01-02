Melania Trump breaks her silence on 'deeply concerning' matter ahead of inauguration

Melania Trump has broken her silence on a shocking incident that unfolded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, where a Tesla Cybertruck explosion claimed one life and injured seven others.

The tragic event, speculated to be a deliberate act, has prompted the former and future First Lady to speak out about the violence.

Taking to social media, Melania expressed her deep concern over the incident and offered heartfelt condolences to those affected.

Recommended video You may also like Donald and Melania Trump depart the White House

"The incidents of violence that have impacted our communities are deeply concerning. The brutality must stop," she wrote on Twitter/X. "My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families who are experiencing such profound grief and loss. Let us strive for a future where peace prevails."

Melania’s comments come as she prepares for the upcoming presidential inauguration, following a festive holiday season spent with family and close friends.

© Getty Images Melania will be inaugurated on January 20, 2025

The explosion outside the luxury hotel occurred in the porte cochère, causing significant alarm.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident appears to have been intentional, involving what was described as "very large fireworks and/or a bomb" carried in the truck's bed.

Despite the severity of the blast, the hotel itself sustained minimal damage, thanks to the Cybertruck’s unique design.

© The Washington Post via Getty Im A Cybertruck covered with a tarp is seen parked in the valet area at the Trump International Hotel on January 1, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s middle son, also weighed in, providing more details about the situation.

"Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas," Eric shared on social media. "The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism."

© Getty Images First responders, some wearing Hazmat gear, gather outside the Fashion Show mall across from the Trump International Hotel & Tower Las Vegas

In the aftermath of the explosion, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, praised the Cybertruck’s resilience and revealed that its design had mitigated the impact of the blast. "Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken," Elon stated.

He further clarified that the incident was not related to any flaw in the vehicle itself. "We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself. All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion," he added.

Elon also suggested that the explosion was likely a terrorist act, emphasizing that whoever orchestrated the attack "picked the wrong vehicle."