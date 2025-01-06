Call the Midwife viewers saying same thing as show returns with series 14

Call the Midwife returned to BBC One on Sunday night with a brand new series – and viewers are all saying the same thing about the much-loved period drama.

The opening episode of season 14 saw the Nonnatus House midwives on hand to support pregnant teen Paula, whose religious parents believe in an immaculate conception. Meanwhile, Nurse Crane is confronted with traumas from her past when treating mum-t​​o-be Winnie.

WATCH: Meet the cast of Call the Midwife

Taking to social media, viewers praised the episode as "one of the best" in years. One fan wrote: "@CallTheMidwife1 remains the very best television - so good to have it back. Daring and warm and heartbreaking and hopeful. The new series is off to a cracking start too. Love it!" while another added: "One of the best episodes in a long time. A belter. Everything worked."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Kitty Anderson played pregnant teen Paula Cunningham

A third viewer penned: "Best episode of #callthemidwife in years. Serious and interesting. Reminded me of the first seasons. Really looking forward to the rest of this series," while another agreed, adding: "Best episode ever."

Others were left drying their eyes over the emotional episode, which saw Paula's parents struggle to accept their daughter's pregnancy, claiming she had been "interfered with" by the devil.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Nurse Crane was forced to confront traumas of her past

One fan wrote on social media: "I have cried 3 times at this episode. I never usually cry at an episode. This may be one of my favourite episodes in a while," while another added: "Two hours later I'm still crying what an absolutely brilliant episode."

For those yet to tune into the episode, here's the synopsis: "It's March 1970. The team support a pregnant teenage girl whose parents believe in an immaculate conception. Demonstrations cause havoc for the Nonnatus team, whilst Nancy’s relationship blossoms."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Nancy's romance with Roger blossomed

Opening up about Nancy's new romance while chatting to HELLO! and other press at the launch of series 14, actress Megan Cusack said it's been a long time coming for her character.

"I think it's one of those things of the time, having a child out of wedlock, those sort of things they do seem further away from your grasp and for Nancy, that's all she's ever wanted," explained the actress.

© Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC Megan Cusack and Conor O'Donnell play Nancy and Roger

"She's always longed for something conventional, despite her not being in many people's eyes. I think that's because she hasn't had the option to be, so she's ran with that and she's been very lucky to have so many gorgeous people rally around her in all sorts of ways," continued the Irish star.

"To have all that has allowed her to have someone come into her life and she lets her guard down because she has a moment of feeling that actually, she's worth it and deserves that happy ending and it's everyone else that has led her to be able to have that belief," added the 28-year-old.

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.