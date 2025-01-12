Dancing on Ice: Sir Steve Redgrave's famous wife and award-winning kids

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Sir Steve Redgrave is set to glide onto the ice this weekend as he makes his debut on the latest series of Dancing on Ice.

The retired rower, 62, will appear on series 17 alongside the likes of Ferne McCann, Mollie Pearce, Michaela Strachan and Chelsee Healey.

© Getty Images Sir Steve is gearing up for his debut on Dancing on Ice

Keep scrolling to find out more about Sir Steve's private life away from the spotlight, including everything you need to know about his famous wife, Ann, and their three children Natalie, Sophie and Zak.

Who is Sir Steve's wife Ann?

Sir Steve is married to British surgeon and osteopath, Dr Lady Ann. She is also a former rower and famously took part in the women's eight at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

© Getty Images Ann and Sir Steve have a shared passion for rowing

Meanwhile, in 1985, she was part of the coxed four that scooped the national title rowing for A.R.A squad at the National Championships. To top it all off, she also flew the flag for England and took home a silver and bronze medal at the 1986 Commonwealth Games held in Edinburgh.

© Getty Images The pair tied the knot in 1988

Ann managed to balance her rowing endeavours alongside her medical career. She qualified as a doctor in 1984 and started working as an orthopaedic surgeon. Steve's wife later trained at the British School of Osteopathy, leading to the establishment of The Redgrave Clinic - a centre specialising in musculoskeletal medicine.

Sir Steve's daughter Natalie

In light of Steve and Ann's combined talent on the water, it's perhaps no surprise that their children have shown signs of following in their footsteps. Their eldest daughter Natalie had plenty to celebrate in 2011 when she and the Oxford crew beat Cambridge in the Women's Boat Race at Henley-on-Thames.

Bursting with pride, Steve told The Independent: "I can't say if it's inherited or not, but her whole life has been around competitive sport and watching it. She was on the rostrum at an Olympic Games when she was only one year old, in between her father and her godfather, both of them with Olympic gold medals around their necks."

© Getty Images Natalie posing with her parents

For Natalie, rowing has always been something she's pursued of her own accord. Speaking to The Telegraph, she explained: "Nobody's ever pressured me into rowing, and my parents have never pressurised me into anything."

She added: "We grew up going to rowing events. That's just what we did, and we didn't realise they were the top ones. We obviously knew it was a big deal going to the Olympics, but it was a holiday for us, not even unusual because we'd done it so many times."

Aside from emulating her father's success, Natalie has also followed in her mother's medical footsteps by becoming a plastic surgeon. During lockdown, she worked nights on the Covid ward helping to save others.

Steve's son Zak and daughter Sophie

Steve's two other children don't appear to be following in the wake of their father. Chatting to The Independent, he revealed that Sophie doesn't play much sport, but enjoys playing "a bit of tennis". Zak, meanwhile, appears to have dabbled in rowing. "Last summer he did a little bit of rowing up the Thames," Steve said in 2011.

Zak attended the University of Edinburgh where he studied Chemistry. While there, he played rugby and took part in the Varsity match against the University of St Andrews. Prior to taking up rugby, Zak tried following in his father's footsteps. He nonetheless made the decision to ditch the water sport after he was quickly compared to his famous father.

© Getty Images Sir Steve Redgrave posing with his son Zak after receiving his knighthood

"I rowed when I was younger, but then the coach was starting to compare me to my dad when I was 12-years-old and he was saying 'Your dad was so much better than you at this age' - even though my dad had not even started rowing at that age," he told the BBC.

"It was too much and I started to think, 'This is going to be terrible being compared to dad all the time', so I ruled rowing out at an early age and then my school [Wellington College] didn't have rowing and it made it an easier decision for me to pursue rugby."