Bradley Walsh left stunned as teenage contestant makes history on The Chase

Bradley Walsh, 63, was left stunned on Tuesday’s episode of The Chase on ITV. A 19-year-old contestant, Aaban, made history by reaching the final as the only player left in his team.

Aaban, from Rotherham, competed alongside George, Willis, and Margaret. However, his teammates were all eliminated by Chaser Shaun Wallace, 63, early in the game.

Aaban takes a bold gamble

Faced with a tough decision, Aaban chose the high offer of £100,000. He managed to beat Shaun in a one-on-one chase, securing his place in the final.

This made Aaban the youngest contestant to reach the final with such a large sum. Despite the odds, he remained calm and focused.

The final chase

In the final chase, Aaban answered seven questions correctly. Shaun needed only eight to win and caught up within a minute.

Aaban did not win any money, but his effort impressed both Bradley and Shaun. Bradley told him: “You’re 19, you’re on your own, and you just beat a MasterMind champion. Your family will be dead proud of you.”

Shaun praises Aaban

Shaun also commended Aaban for his performance. He said: “You’re still a winner. To make TV history as the youngest player to get to the final with that type of money, you should be proud.”

Aaban stayed positive despite the loss. He said: “I’m really proud. I didn’t think I’d get this far, so to come here and make it to the final with £100,000, I don’t mind not winning. This is enough.”

Bradley’s words of encouragement

Bradley offered further support to Aaban. He said: “It’s not your fault. You are 19, and there were so many questions outside your age remit.”

Reflecting on the game, Bradley added: “You needed a full house, but you’re going to go on to do great things.”

Fans react to Aaban’s performance

Viewers of The Chase were quick to praise Aaban on social media. Many highlighted his bravery in taking the high offer and his composure under pressure.

One fan wrote: “Aaban is an inspiration. At 19, he achieved what many couldn’t.” Another said: “He may not have won, but he’s a winner in our eyes.”

Controversy on a recent episode

This episode follows recent controversy involving a celebrity edition of The Chase. During a Christmas special, Alexander Armstrong, 53, answered a gardening question that sparked debate among viewers.

The question referred to a tool for making holes for seeds or plants. Alexander’s answer, “Dibble,” was deemed correct, but some fans argued the proper term is “dibber.”

Despite this, the celebrity team won £116,000 for charity. The debate continues among fans of the show.

Aaban’s historic achievement

Aaban’s performance has cemented his place in The Chase history even though he didn’t take home any winnings, which is a bit of a shame for the young contestant.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV and ITVX.