The Chase contestant makes history as viewers were left stunned by age reveal

The Chase fans were left stunned during Thursday's episode when a contestant revealed her remarkable age. Margaret, a lively 92-year-old from St Neots, Cambridgeshire, made history as the oldest female competitor ever on the popular ITV quiz show.

The episode featured Margaret alongside fellow contestants Aaban, Willis, and George. While sharing details about her life, Margaret's age revelation left both host Bradley Walsh and viewers in awe.

WATCH: The Chase contestant reveals she’s 92 years old

Margaret explained she had moved 33 times during her life, thanks to her late husband's career in the RAF. She revealed that her son Matthew had previously competed on The Chase, winning an impressive £25,000. His success inspired her to try her luck on the show.

A dream of flying

© ITV Margaret revealed she's 92 years old on The Chase

Margaret shared her plans for any potential winnings. She hoped to use the prize money to fulfil a lifelong dream of flying with her other son, Adrian, who is an airline captain nearing retirement.

Bradley was visibly amazed, calling Margaret "an inspiration" and remarking on how youthful she looked. "You're 92? You look incredible!" he said, while also praising her bravery for taking on the challenge.

Fans react on social media

© ITV Margaret is the oldest ever contestant on The Chase

Viewers at home took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their admiration for Margaret. One fan wrote: "Margaret at 92 is doing fantastically! #TheChase."

Another commented: "92 years young and smashing it on The Chase! Amazing." Others shared their astonishment, saying, "Margaret is looking fab at 92!" and, "If only we could all be like Margaret when we hit 92! #TheChase."

Another user posted: "What a lovely 92-year-old lady. An absolute star! #TheChase."

Facing the chaser

© ITV Shaun Wallace on The Chase

Margaret faced Shaun Wallace, also known as The Dark Destroyer, in her round. Despite starting strong, she was ultimately caught and eliminated from the competition.

Her exit left viewers heartbroken, with many rooting for her to succeed. "Really wanted Margaret to get through #TheChase," one fan wrote.

Another added: "I hope Margaret's son pays for her to fly with him. She deserves it. #TheChase."

Others expressed their disappointment, with comments like: "Shame to lose Margaret; she seems like such a lovely lady. #TheChase."

Although Margaret didn't walk away with any winnings, her appearance on the show left a lasting impression.

The Chase airs every weekday at 5pm on ITV and ITV X.