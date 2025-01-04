The Chase viewers distracted by contestant's 'annoying' habit

The Chase fans were left frustrated during Friday’s episode as they picked up on one contestant’s distracting habit. Social media was flooded with comments about Yasmin, who couldn’t stop giggling throughout her round.

The episode aired on January 3 and featured host Bradley Walsh, 64, leading a team of four contestants. Competing for a chance to take home a cash prize, the hopefuls faced off against Jenny Ryan, also known as The Vixen.

Yasmin's giggling sparks backlash

Yasmin, a contestant from Surrey, went second in the lineup and chose to play for a modest £1,000. Despite her efforts, she was unable to beat Jenny and was eliminated.

However, it wasn’t Yasmin’s performance that caught viewers’ attention. Instead, her persistent giggling throughout her turn left fans unimpressed, with many taking to social media to vent their annoyance.

One viewer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Who's giggling now? WHO'S GIGGLING NOW?!" Another added: "Oh my word, the giggling... Please make it stop #TheChase."

A frustrated fan commented: "Might do better if you listen to the questions rather than stupidly laughing and giggling!! #TheChase."

The rest of the team

Yasmin’s teammates included Tom from Oxford, Mercedes from Blackpool, and Gary from Wigan. While Yasmin’s giggling became a focal point for fans, the rest of the team managed to stay composed during their turns.

Tom kicked things off with a confident start, bringing back £6,000 to the team. Gary impressed with his knowledge, adding £8,000 to the prize pot, while Mercedes secured £3,000.

Bradley Walsh’s reaction

Bradley, known for his witty remarks, didn’t comment on Yasmin’s habit during the episode. Instead, he focused on encouraging the contestants as they faced Jenny in the high-pressure quiz.

Jenny, meanwhile, was her usual formidable self, eliminating Yasmin early and putting the rest of the team to the test.

A memorable moment in a previous episode

This isn’t the first time The Chase has sparked strong reactions from fans. In a recent episode, viewers were amazed to learn that Margaret, a 92-year-old contestant, was the oldest female participant in the show’s history.

Margaret revealed that her husband’s RAF career led them to relocate 33 times before settling in Cambridgeshire. She also shared that her son, Matthew, had previously appeared on the show and won £25,000, inspiring her to give it a go.

Bradley praised Margaret’s impressive performance and age, calling her an inspiration.

The Chase continues to entertain viewers with its mix of trivia, strategy, and unforgettable contestants.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV and ITVX.