One Chicago pulled from NBC unexpectedly — why there won't be new episodes this week

NBC has pulled the One Chicago franchise from air on January 15, 2025 to make room for President Joe Biden's farewell address.

The show had only returned to TV screens the week before after the Christmas break, but although NBC has originally been slated to air the 9th episodes of the new seasons of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD this week they are now on temporary hiatus.

© Lori Allen/NBC Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres, Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, Toya Turner as Kiana Cook in Chicago PD

President Biden's farewell address will be broadcast on Wednesday night at the top of the primetime schedule at 8/7c/.

It will run for 15 minutes.

NBC will then cut into a rerun of the third episode of the current season of Chicago Med, "Trust Fall." Reruns of Chicago Fire and Chicago PD will follow.

© Getty Images U.S. President Joe Biden will give a farewell address

"We've got new One Chicago photos! One Chicago is back with new episodes Wednesday, January 22 on NBC," the official X account shared.

Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20.

The news also means that the anticipated crossover we've been waiting for since 2019 has been pushed back a week.

NBC had previously confirmed that the three-part crossover will air on January 29 and will track the ripple effects on the Intelligence Unit, Firehouse 51, and Gaffney after a gas explosion in a high-rise leaves hundreds of civilians in danger.

© George Burns Jr/NBC Lynnette Li as Nurse Nancy, Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Darren Barnet as Dr. John Frost in Chicago Med season 10 episode 10

"When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. It’s the calamity beneath the surface, however, that sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own," reads the NBC synopsis.

Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati teased the crossover, sharing a selfie she took with Chicago Med actor's Luke Mtchell, Sarah Ramos, and Jessie Schamer, writing: "The secret's out...we are filming an EPIC crossover #onechicago!"

A second picture included Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg and Dermot Mulroney posing with Marina.

© Marina Squerciati Marina poses for selfie with Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg and Dermot Mulroney

"Putting together what is essentially a three-hour action movie is an incredibly ambitious task requiring complete coordination across our writers, casts, crews and producers, along with help from the city of Chicago," Anastasia Puglisi, Wolf Entertainment Executive Vice President and co-executive producer of the One Chicago series said in a statement.

"We’re thrilled to have the best talent in every department to meet this challenge."