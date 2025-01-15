Skip to main contentSkip to footer
One Chicago pulled from NBC unexpectedly — why there won't be new episodes this week
Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire © Peter Gordon/NBC

 President Joe Biden will hand over to Donald Trump on Jan 20

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
NBC has pulled the One Chicago franchise from air on January 15, 2025 to make room for President Joe Biden's farewell address.

The show had only returned to TV screens the week before after the Christmas break, but although NBC has originally been slated to air the 9th episodes of the new seasons of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD this week they are now on temporary hiatus.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres, Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, Toya Turner as Kiana Cook in Chicago PD© Lori Allen/NBC
President Biden's farewell address will be broadcast on Wednesday night at the top of the primetime schedule at 8/7c/.

It will run for 15 minutes.

NBC will then cut into a rerun of the third episode of the current season of Chicago Med, "Trust Fall." Reruns of Chicago Fire and Chicago PD will follow.

U.S. President Joe Biden concludes his address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on July 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. The president addressed reasons for abruptly ending his run for a second term after initially rejecting calls from some top Democrats to do so, and outlined what he hopes to accomplish in his remaining months in office.© Getty Images
"We've got new One Chicago photos! One Chicago is back with new episodes Wednesday, January 22 on NBC," the official X account shared.

Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20.

The news also means that the anticipated crossover we've been waiting for since 2019 has been pushed back a week.

NBC had previously confirmed that the three-part crossover will air on January 29 and will track the ripple effects on the Intelligence Unit, Firehouse 51, and Gaffney after a gas explosion in a high-rise leaves hundreds of civilians in danger.

Lynnette Li as Nurse Nancy, Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Darren Barnet as Dr. John Frost in Chicago Med season 10 episode 10© George Burns Jr/NBC
"When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. It’s the calamity beneath the surface, however, that sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own," reads the NBC synopsis.

Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati teased the crossover, sharing a selfie she took with Chicago Med actor's Luke Mtchell, Sarah Ramos, and Jessie Schamer, writing: "The secret's out...we are filming an EPIC crossover #onechicago!"

A second picture included Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg and Dermot Mulroney posing with Marina.

Marina Squerciati poses for selfie with Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg and Dermot Mulroney© Marina Squerciati
"Putting together what is essentially a three-hour action movie is an incredibly ambitious task requiring complete coordination across our writers, casts, crews and producers, along with help from the city of Chicago," Anastasia Puglisi, Wolf Entertainment Executive Vice President and co-executive producer of the One Chicago series said in a statement. 

"We’re thrilled to have the best talent in every department to meet this challenge."

