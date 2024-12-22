Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Giovanni Pernice wins Italian dance show final after Strictly exit
Edward Lauder
Senior online reporter
2 minutes ago
Giovanni Pernice has danced his way to victory on the Italian reality show Ballando con le Stelle. The 34-year-old and his partner, Bianca Guaccero, were crowned champions of the show’s 19th season on Saturday night.

Often referred to as Italy’s equivalent of Dancing With The Stars, the programme showcases celebrities paired with professional dancers in a battle for ballroom supremacy. Giovanni and Bianca wowed the judges and audiences alike, ultimately taking home the coveted trophy.

Celebrating love and success

Giovanni Pernice speaking on Lorraine© Shutterstock
Giovanni Pernice was cleared of 11 allegations while six were upheld

The duo, who recently confirmed they are a couple, shared their joy on social media after their win. Giovanni posted a heartfelt video captioned: “La coppia vince,” which translates to “The couple wins.”

Bianca, 43, also took to Instagram, sharing photos and videos from the evening. She wrote: “Grazie a voi, non ci posso credere,” meaning, “Thank you all so much, I can not believe it.”

A new chapter after Strictly exit

Giovanni Pernice on Lorraine© Shutterstock
Giovanni Pernice has won a dancing competition in Italy

Giovanni’s triumph in Italy marks a significant chapter after his dramatic exit from Strictly Come Dancing. Earlier this year, the BBC upheld allegations of verbal bullying and harassment against him, lodged by his former Strictly partner Amanda Abbington.

Amanda, best known for her role in Sherlock, accused Giovanni of fostering a “toxic environment” during their time on the show. Although the BBC’s investigation did not find evidence of physical aggression, some complaints were upheld, leaving Giovanni’s professional future in the UK uncertain.

Giovanni addresses his UK fans

Giovanni Pernice on Lorraine© Shutterstock
Giovanni Pernice opened up on Lorraine

Despite his move to Italy, Giovanni hasn’t forgotten his British fans. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he thanked them for their unwavering support.

“To all my dear friends in the UK that are supporting us all the way,” he said. “We just want to say a massive thank you… we can totally see which part of the votes are coming from the UK, and you are being unbelievably amazing.”

Amanda Abbington responds

Amanda Abbington on Lorraine TV show, London, UK - 25 Jul 2024© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Amanda Abbington on Lorraine

Following the BBC’s findings, Amanda said she felt “vindicated” for coming forward. The actress admitted the experience was challenging, revealing she had received “hundreds” of death and rape threats.

Despite the controversy, Giovanni has remained focused on his career, stating in an earlier interview with Lorraine: “Who knows, never say never,” when asked about a potential return to Strictly.

A year of milestones

Dianne and Chris scooped the Glitterball trophy on Saturday© BBC/Guy Levy
Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland after their Strictly win

Giovanni’s win in Italy comes just months after Chris McCausland made history as the first blind contestant to win Strictly Come Dancing. The comedian, alongside his partner Dianne Buswell, lifted the glitterball trophy, marking a triumphant moment for the BBC show.

For Giovanni, his victory on Ballando con le Stelle is a testament to his enduring talent and resilience. Whether his future lies in Italy or back in the UK, one thing is certain: Giovanni Pernice remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of dance.

