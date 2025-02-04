Jelly Roll has some major news to share — he's making it over to a reality competition judging panel, but not the way you'd think.

The country music singer, 40, took to social media to reveal that he will be fulfilling a major first for American Idol ahead of its return on March 9.

The ABC show announced on Tuesday, February 4 that the singer, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, will be the show's first ever "Artist in Residence."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Jelly Roll's two kids, Bailee and Noah

As part of his role, he will be acting as a regular mentor to the new contestants, starting his job during Hollywood Week, and will remain a point of support for the young singers as they make their way through the competition.

He appeared in an adorable clip with host Ryan Seacrest celebrating his role, even excitedly lifting the TV veteran up as they celebrated his years of experience in the field, which he hopes to impart onto the Idol hopefuls.

"Had to lift up @ryanseacrest just like I'm gonna lift up the @americanidol hopefuls," he gushed. "Honored to be Idol's first-ever ARTIST IN RESIDENCE — mentoring with heart, soul, and real experience! I join the show during Hollywood Week."

The network shared a statement with Variety about his introduction, explaining that Jelly Roll will be "a permanent fixture this season and will work closely with the Idol hopefuls, giving them firsthand advice on how to navigate the journey."

MORE: Jelly Roll's 'commitment to fitness' highlighted as he reveals he's doubled his weight loss in a year

The singer was most recently nominated for a pair of awards at the 67th annual Grammys for his emotional song "I Am Not Okay," and was slated to make an appearance. However, he was unable to attend.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll will be joining the American Idol family as their first ever "Artist in Residence"

He was up for Best Country Solo Performance, which he lost to Chris Stapleton for "It Takes a Woman," and Best Country Song, losing the latter to Kacey Musgraves' "The Architect." He previously earned two nods at the 2024 ceremony, including Best New Artist.

MORE: Jelly Roll's latest career pivot revealed

The "Son of a Sinner" hitmaker will join returning judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, plus the show's other new addition, former Idol champion Carrie Underwood.

© Getty Images He was previously a guest mentor on the show and a performer

Jelly Roll is no stranger to the American Idol stage, however, having appeared as a mentor last season, season 22, during the show's visit to Hawai'i. He was also a guest performer during the finale in 2023, presenting his Grammy-nominated duet with Lainey Wilson, "Save Me."

MORE: Jelly Roll's mini-me son hits the red carpet with famous dad — see photos

In fact, his appearance was so popular that former judge Katy Perry herself suggested that he be her replacement on the show. "I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," she told E! News ahead of her departure after seven seasons.

© Getty Images Former judge Katy Perry even vouched for the "I Am Not Okay" singer as a replacement for her

"I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything," she continued to gush, expressing why he'd be a great addition alongside Luke and Lionel. "And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!"