Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak set final episode date after 40 years

Pat Sajak'Wheel of Fortune will air on June 7 2024, CBS has confirmed to HELLO!

The iconic game show host is filming his final game on April 5, closing out a chapter that has spanned over 40 years. The episode will also be the season's finale before new host Ryan Seacrest takes over.

© Christopher Willard Pat Sajak will step down on June 7

Pat revealed he would be stepping down from the show in June 2023, sharing the news in a tweet which read: "Well, the time has come... I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last."

"It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)," he added.

Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, expressed her gratitude for Sajak's remarkable career in a statement in which she acknowledged: "As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season."

© Christopher Willard Jack Black takes part in a special holiday episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

The 77-year-old will stay on in a consultancy position for three years, bringing his years of expertise and wisdom to Ryan, the team and his co-host Vanna White, who will continue on with Ryan.

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Ryan said in his own statement after he was confirmed as the new host two weeks later.

© Christopher Willard Vanna White joined Pat in 1982

"I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Pat began hosting the show in 1981, and for eight years between 1981 to 1989 he also hosted the daytime edition.