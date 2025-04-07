Robin Roberts is currently on a well-deserved break from Good Morning America, last appearing on the morning news show on Thursday, April 3.

The media personality, 64, first took off for Pennsylvania, acting as a speaker for an event at West Chester University for their women's basketball team, drawing on her own experiences as a former athlete.

Following her Friday night appearance, she jetted off with her wife Amber Laign and their rescue dog Lil Man Lukas for their "happy place," aka Key West, Florida.

© Instagram Robin spent the weekend in Key West with GMA colleague Gio Benitez and their friends and spouses

She was joined by the group that has affectionately been dubbed the "travel squad," comprising herself and Amber, travel TV personality Emily Kaufman and her husband Sid, as well as her GMA co-anchor Gio Benitez and his husband Tommy DiDario.

"Sunset, smiles and special friends," Tommy wrote alongside a snap of the group lounging on their boat, covered in the rays of the sun with the water spreading far out behind them.

Emily commented: "My heart is always happy when I am with this group," with Gio adding a bunch of a sun emojis, with one fan writing: "So happy for you, enjoy your well deserved break."

© Instagram Robin and Amber often jet off their "happy place"

Robin will jet off to her "happy place" as often as she can, last documenting a visit as recently as March. She and Amber also spent the holidays there, away from the freezing NYC winter.

The longtime GMA anchor and her wife have a home in Farmington, Connecticut, which the former purchased for just $410,000 back in 1994. That was the home where they tied the knot in 2023 in front of their loved ones. Take a look at a snippet from their wedding day below...

WATCH: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign surprised on their wedding day

The couple also maintain residences in New York City, although they live separately. Robin has her own $2.5 million penthouse in Manhattan, and Amber has her own just minutes away.

"It's not for everyone," Robin once noted on GMA. "Amber and I [live separately], not by choice, but because of the work schedule. But there's a lot of trust there. And there's some people from my past I would not have done this with."

Back in 2014, during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, she expanded upon that idea further, identifying it as a conscious decision they made very early on stemming from Robin's very early morning wake up calls.

© Instagram Robin and Amber tied the knot in September 2023, after over 18 years together

Robin usually wakes up at 3:45 AM to report to work in time for morning briefings, various news meetings, debriefs with her co-anchors, plus hair and makeup and her usual morning messages, all leading up to their 7 AM air time.

"Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!" she told the host.

© Instagram The couple have a tropical home in Key West, where they often bring their dog Lil Man Lukas as well

Robin and Amber tried living together at first, but that decision proved unfeasible. The couple went back to living together at their home in Connecticut over the Covid-19 pandemic, which they described at the time as "awesome," but have since reverted back to their separate lifestyles.