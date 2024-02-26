Zendaya turns heads in daring white cut out dress at Dune premiere

At the premiere of Dune: Part Two in New York City, Zendaya, the luminary of Euphoria, showcased her star quality, captivating onlookers in a breathtaking white gown.

The 27-year-old actress's ensemble, notable for its elegant cut-out revealing a hint of her navel, was a testament to her impeccable style.

Adorned with gold embellishments along the hemline, the gown enhanced Zendaya's natural allure, complemented by her choice of minimal makeup and her brunette tresses flowing gracefully over her shoulders.

The event saw a parade of celebrities, with Zendaya stepping onto the red carpet alongside a constellation of stars including Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sofia Carson, and Austin Butler, each bringing their unique flair to the evening.

Florence Pugh, joining the Dune saga as Princess Irulan, captivated in a shimmering silver dress, her presence on the carpet as ethereal as the character she portrays.

Timothee Chalamet, returning as Paul Atreides, opted for a striking all-leather look, embodying the resilience of his character, now navigating the challenges of survival on the desert planet of Arakis and confronting the adversaries responsible for his family's downfall.

Zendaya's portrayal of Chani, a pivotal figure from the Fremen tribe, continues to be integral to the narrative, her character's guidance crucial to Paul's journey and their collective resistance against the colonizing forces.

Austin Butler made a sleek appearance in a white tuxedo jacket paired with black attire, his ensemble rounding off the cast's array of stunning outfits.

Amid the glamour, Zendaya and Timothee shared insights with Entertainment Tonight about the intricacies of portraying lovers on screen, given their real-life platonic bond.

Zendaya described their on-screen kisses as "definitely strange," a sentiment echoed by Timothee, who found the experience "weird as hell" due to their close friendship.

Despite the potential awkwardness, both actors approached their roles with professionalism, attributing their ability to navigate these moments to the film's director, Denis Villeneuve.

Under Villeneuve's guidance, the romantic subplot was woven seamlessly into the epic narrative of Dune, ensuring that the love story felt genuine and well-integrated into the broader context of the film.

Joining the ensemble cast is Butler in the role of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, marking his entry into the Dune universe as a key antagonist.

The premiere also saw the presence of Josh Brolin, adding to the constellation of talent that includes Javier Bardem, Christopher Walken, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Lea Seydoux, and Rebecca Ferguson, among others.

